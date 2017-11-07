News

Trump Jr. Goes Full Dumba** On Twitter By Promoting Wrong Day Of Virginia Election

By Stephen D Foster Jr ·

Oops.

When you mistake a mistake one time, it’s understandable. But Donald Trump’s idiot son and namesake made the same error over and over again on Twitter, and it could hurt the candidate his father supports in the Virginia race for governor.

Republican Ed Gillespie has been enjoying Trump’s support for months. But he probably wishes Trump Jr. would shut the hell up.

On several occasions on Tuesday, Trump Jr. urged Virginia conservatives to go out and vote for Gillespie on Wednesday, which is the day after Election Day.

Trump Jr’s expert level idiocy earned him a righteous mocking on Twitter.

Seriously, the apple did not fall far from the tree at all.

Featured Image: David Becker/Getty Images

Author: Stephen D Foster Jr