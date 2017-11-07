Trump Jr. Goes Full Dumba** On Twitter By Promoting Wrong Day Of Virginia Election

Oops.

When you mistake a mistake one time, it’s understandable. But Donald Trump’s idiot son and namesake made the same error over and over again on Twitter, and it could hurt the candidate his father supports in the Virginia race for governor.

Republican Ed Gillespie has been enjoying Trump’s support for months. But he probably wishes Trump Jr. would shut the hell up.

On several occasions on Tuesday, Trump Jr. urged Virginia conservatives to go out and vote for Gillespie on Wednesday, which is the day after Election Day.

Let’s take @EdWGillespie across the finish line tomorrow! Virginia: get out and vote for Ed & entire @GOP ticket #VAGov #VA — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 7, 2017

Virginia, the future of the Commonwealth is at stake tomorrow. Find your polling place at https://t.co/j7EyqNhth4 to vote Ed for #VAGov — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 7, 2017

Trump Jr’s expert level idiocy earned him a righteous mocking on Twitter.

Think you mean today not tomorrow — — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 7, 2017

Oh my dearest fuck. Jnr will bring the entire GOP down with his dimwitted and blind dumbfuckery. — Theironfront (@Theironfront1) November 7, 2017

dumbest trump family member — KRANG T. NELSON (@KrangTNelson) November 7, 2017

He's never voted. He has no idea when it is — Chris Valotta (@ChrisValotta) November 7, 2017

Knowing things is hard. Especially when you’re a Trump. — Steve Bouchard (@sbouchard67) November 7, 2017

If you had half a brain magnified a thousand time you could stick it up a nat’s butt and it would rattle like a be-be in a box car. — Robert Taraschi (@MilestoneIdeas) November 7, 2017

Seriously, the apple did not fall far from the tree at all.

