Trump Panics Over Russia Scandal, Kisses Up To Sessions After Trashing Him For Weeks (TWEET)

Donald Trump doesn’t just flip flop on his campaign promises and policies – he also walks back his own insults whenever it’s convenient for him to do so!

On Saturday, Trump completely embarrassed himself by praising Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the man he had just spent the last two weeks mercilessly trashing. After Sessions announced that the Justice Department would be doubling down on leakers, Trump tweeted this:

“After many years of LEAKS going on in Washington, it is great to see the A.G. taking action! For National Security, the tougher the better!”

That’s right – Trump is seriously acting like he hasn’t been attacking Sessions for weeks because the A.G. decided to recuse himself from Trump’s Russia investigation. Most notably, Trump stated that if he’d known Sessions was going to recuse himself, he wouldn’t have hired him as Attorney General in the first place. Things were getting so heated that there were even rumors that Trump might fire Sessions. Now, Trump is trying to kiss up to Sessions in a pathetic attempt to get the A.G. on his side.

Trump is not a man of integrity. He will literally do anything to get ahead and advance himself – he won’t even stand by his own word. We’ve seen this time and time again as Trump walks back his previous comments, proving that he is extremely unstable and nothing he says can be trusted. He will lie about anything to get people on his side or protect himself from having to answer to his faults. It is up to Americans not to forget Trump’s prior transgressions, and hold him accountable whenever he tries to disguise himself as a somewhat decent human being. Hopefully, Sessions doesn’t forget what Trump did to him either, because Trump is one person who doesn’t deserve to brown-nose his way out of this.

