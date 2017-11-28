Current Issues, Information and Resources, News

Trump Wakes Up To Scream At Black People After Hurling A Racial Slur Yesterday

By Conover Kennard ·

Donald Trump thinks if he rage-tweets about NFL players who choose to kneel instead of stand during the national anthem as a form of silent protest against racial injustice and police brutality, it will all go away but by doing that, he inadvertently highlights that there is a problem. The former reality show star dropped a racial slur yesterday in front of Native American heroes, then today, he jumped on Twitter to yell at black people. We see a pattern here.

“At least 24 players kneeling this weekend at NFL stadiums that are now having a very hard time filling up,” Trump screamed at the world. “The American public is fed up with the disrespect the NFL is paying to our Country, our Flag and our National Anthem. Weak and out of control!”

This didn’t go down well on the Internet.

According to numbers compiled by the Associated Press from its reporters at stadiums around the country on Sunday, it was 23 not 24 players who participated in the protests.

As for Trump’s claim about a lack of attendance, attendance through Week 12 was listed at nearly 12 million fans for the league’s 32 teams by Pro Football Reference, with Week 12 drawing just over 1 million, according to The Washington Post.

The average attendance at NFL games was actually up slightly, from 68,914 per game in 2016 to 69,264 per game, so President Liar Pants lied again. If he wants to talk about attendance, we can discuss his unenthusiastic inauguration crowd size. As for his ratings, he ranks as the least popular president in the history of polling.

Donald Trump is actively trying to divide our country even more than it already is. Trump’s obsession with NFL athletes protesting against racial injustice is obvious, and yet, he didn’t seem to be concerned about the tiki-torch carrying Nazis who marched in his name in Charlottesville this year.

Trump’s outrageous attacks during the past two days mean that some big news is about to drop. Wait for it.

Author: Conover Kennard

Conover makes tea partiers cry as a hobby. She was Commander of Jade Helm15 during the failed takeover of the South. She’s also one of the biggest arseholes on Twitter. At night, she can be found drinking Conservative tears while pulling off the wings of flies just because she can. She is the founder of a Marxist, Commie, Maoist, Socialist site and has contributed to several other sites, blah blah blah. She is an awful person but she doesn’t like to brag about that.