Trump Supporters Object To Prince Harry’s Recent Engagement For Terrible Reasons (TWEETS)

Great Britain’s Buckingham Palace announced yesterday that Prince Harry, the youngest son of Diana, Princess of Wales, had gotten engaged. A royal engagement is always big news in the United Kingdom, but this one also hit home in the United States too, because Harry’s now-fiance is American actress Meghan Markle, best known for her roles as Rachel Zane in the legal drama series Suits, as well as special agent Amy Jessup in the sci-fi thriller Fringe.

The British royal family no longer holds anywhere near as much clout as it once did, now essentially relegated to mere tabloid fodder, but while many were expressing their happiness online for one of the Windsor’s most beloved members, quite a few Trump supporters expressed their dissatisfaction at the prince’s choice. You see, Markle is biracial, her father being Caucasian and her mother African-American, and in the minds of many deplorables, this is a bad thing.

It’s completely irrelevant that Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband of the reigning Queen Elizabeth II, is half-Greek, because that is pretty much white. However, when news broke of Prince Harry’s engagement to Markle, white supremacists from across the United States and around the globe took to Twitter, because in their twisted minds, disturbing the racial purity of the British royal family is not a good thing, despite the fact the fact it has been going on for centuries. Here is but a mere sample:

But when it comes to the American racists letting their opinions be known, is it the princess-to-be’s color that is the issue, or is it the fact that their idol has been snubbed from any Royal celebration that is causing the real pain? That’s right, Prince Harry has made it quite clear that President Donald Trump is not welcome at his wedding, despite the bride being a United States citizen. Barack and Michelle Obama, on the other hand, will more than likely be welcomed with open arms.

Both Harry and especially his mother, Princess Diana, are well-known for their humanitarian work and according to a close source, the prince is “not a fan” of Trump. “Harry thinks the president is a serious threat to human rights,” the source continued, but there might be a lot more to it than just that.

When Princess Diana split from her husband, Prince Charles, in 1992, a palace aide claims that Trump was “relentless” in his pursuit of Diana, a claim backed up by British TV journalist and friend of the princess, Selina Scott. Scott said that Trump “bombarded Diana at Kensington Palace with massive bouquets of flowers,” adding that he gave Diana “the creeps,” a fact Trump representatives obviously deny. Then there were these tweets from Donald Trump when Princess Kate Middleton, wife of Harry’s brother, Prince William, was illegally photographed by paparazzi sunbathing topless in her backyard in 2012:

Meghan Markle has also been a critic of the President, calling him “misogynistic” and once even threatened to leave the US if he became president, so she would most likely be fine with Trump’s non-attendance at her wedding, but his supporters won’t take too kindly to him being shunned.

