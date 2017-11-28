Current Issues, Information and Resources, News

Sean Hannity Is Throwing A Stage-4 Temper Tantrum Over The Photo He Posed For (IMAGE)

We’re not sure why Fox News host Sean Hannity posed for this picture (see below) since he’s obviously not happy with it but now, Donald Trump’s cult member is upset with the New York Times for selecting the photo for the cover of its magazine. Along with the photo, the cover reads, “How Far Will Sean Hannity Go?”

“So @nytimes takes 100’s and 100’s of pics. Obviously they picked the best one?” the Fox News host tweeted to his more than 3.1 million followers.

Here’s the photo that’s freaking Hannity out.

When Donald Trump was the president-elect, he wanted the media to stop publishing unflattering photos of him so naturally, Internet users circulated them quickly. Trump hates photos displaying his many chins. Trump was speaking off-the-record at the time to whine about the unflattering shots. He also complained about photos of himself that NBC used that he found unflattering.

At one point, Trump turned to NBC News President Deborah Turness and told her the network won’t run a nice picture of him, instead choosing “this picture of me,” as he made a face with a double chin.

We can understand Hannity’s obsession with Donald Trump now. They’re basically the same person with the same ego. The piece published by the Times was actually a softball interview but Hannity is upset over the photograph.

Hannity described himself to the Times as “an advocacy journalist, or an opinion journalist … I want to give my audiences the best shows possible” and we describe him as a Donald Trump sycophant who has a raging hard-on for Hillary Clinton. While Hannity frequently calls liberals ‘snowflakes,’ he continues to be the snowflakiest Fox News host on TV and on Twitter.

Conover makes tea partiers cry as a hobby. She was Commander of Jade Helm15 during the failed takeover of the South. She’s also one of the biggest arseholes on Twitter. At night, she can be found drinking Conservative tears while pulling off the wings of flies just because she can. She is the founder of a Marxist, Commie, Maoist, Socialist site and has contributed to several other sites, blah blah blah. She is an awful person but she doesn’t like to brag about that.