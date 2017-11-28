Sean Hannity Is Throwing A Stage-4 Temper Tantrum Over The Photo He Posed For (IMAGE)

We’re not sure why Fox News host Sean Hannity posed for this picture (see below) since he’s obviously not happy with it but now, Donald Trump’s cult member is upset with the New York Times for selecting the photo for the cover of its magazine. Along with the photo, the cover reads, “How Far Will Sean Hannity Go?”

“So @nytimes takes 100’s and 100’s of pics. Obviously they picked the best one?” the Fox News host tweeted to his more than 3.1 million followers.

So @nytimes takes 100’s and 100’s of pics. Obviously they picked the best one? https://t.co/6c0yV1lupe — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 28, 2017

Here’s the photo that’s freaking Hannity out.

Internet users thought Hannity’s reaction to the photo was pretty funny.

Snowflake much Sean? — Paul Dickinson (@prdickinson) November 28, 2017

We’re wondering the same thing.

Why would this dummy pose for a photo like that if he didn't want them to use it? — 📸 ‏CaptainPajamas (@captainpajamas) November 28, 2017

Makes you look young. And deranged. So half-accurate. — Doug Brooks (@Hoosier84) November 28, 2017

Hahahajahahaaa — Cathy R 🇨🇦 (@CathyMaiRu) November 28, 2017

Could be worse. They could have taken a pic when you first got out of bed.😁 pic.twitter.com/6hKUGGIYRm — greg fuller (@GregFuller4Real) November 28, 2017

I think they did.

“Loud Asshat” — Drain The Trumps (@DrainTheTrumps) November 28, 2017

When Donald Trump was the president-elect, he wanted the media to stop publishing unflattering photos of him so naturally, Internet users circulated them quickly. Trump hates photos displaying his many chins. Trump was speaking off-the-record at the time to whine about the unflattering shots. He also complained about photos of himself that NBC used that he found unflattering.

At one point, Trump turned to NBC News President Deborah Turness and told her the network won’t run a nice picture of him, instead choosing “this picture of me,” as he made a face with a double chin.

I hear Donald Trump really hates this photo. So make sure not to retweet it. Ever. pic.twitter.com/6dUnchk8tC — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) November 25, 2016

#TrumpleChin is bad. Very weak. I have a tremendous chin. Other chins shouldn't be allowed on Twitter. Sad. pic.twitter.com/mb18VywW3L — Persistent Woman (@PixMichelle) November 25, 2016

Apparently Donald Trump is very upset @NBC used an unflattering photo of him.

Anyway, here's him and a pelican.

Please don't RT. pic.twitter.com/6IAaSYKpzc — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) November 27, 2016

We can understand Hannity’s obsession with Donald Trump now. They’re basically the same person with the same ego. The piece published by the Times was actually a softball interview but Hannity is upset over the photograph.

Hannity described himself to the Times as “an advocacy journalist, or an opinion journalist … I want to give my audiences the best shows possible” and we describe him as a Donald Trump sycophant who has a raging hard-on for Hillary Clinton. While Hannity frequently calls liberals ‘snowflakes,’ he continues to be the snowflakiest Fox News host on TV and on Twitter.

