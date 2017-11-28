Democrats Give Trump A Big F**ck You After He Attacks Them In Insane Twitter Rant

Donald Trump’s Twitter feed is always a goldmine of crazy. Unfortunately, since the orange overlord is now squatting in the Oval Office, those nutty tweets tend to have the ability to derail important policy initiatives, and can therefore have disastrous effects for the nation and sometimes the world. Case in point – the fact that he insisted upon attacking Democratic leaders that he had a meeting with regarding the debt ceiling, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), and other important domestic policy initiatives. Apparently, Trump saw fit to take to Twitter to accuse his old pals “Chuck and Nancy” of not being strong enough on crime and immigration, and therefore doesn’t see a way to make deals with them:

Meeting with “Chuck and Nancy” today about keeping government open and working. Problem is they want illegal immigrants flooding into our Country unchecked, are weak on Crime and want to substantially RAISE Taxes. I don’t see a deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2017

Given this out-of-the-blue attack, Democratic Minority Leaders Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Chuck Schumer (D-NY) released a joint statement promptly pulling out of the meeting, which reads:

“Given that the President doesn’t see a deal between Democrats and the White House, we believe the best path forward is to continue negotiating with our Republican counterparts in Congress instead.”

Leader Pelosi then took to Twitter herself to take Trump on:

Given that the President doesn’t see a deal between Democrats and the White House, we believe the best path forward is to continue negotiating with our Republican counterparts in Congress instead. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) November 28, 2017

Rather than going to the White House for a show meeting that won’t result in an agreement, we’ve asked @SenateMajLdr & @SpeakerRyan to meet this afternoon. Read my full statement w/ @SenSchumer here: https://t.co/v17WhoEJFU — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) November 28, 2017

It’s likely best that the Democrats don’t go meet with Trump anyway. He is clearly becoming more and more unhinged by the day. There was absolutely no reason for him to attack these leaders who had set up a time to meet with him in good faith. Then again, we’re led by a crazy man, and there’s not much sense in anything at all anymore.

Look for that government shutdown, folks. It’s coming.

Watch a video on the situation, below:

Featured image via Zach Gibson – Pool/Getty Images.