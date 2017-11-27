Current Issues, Information and Resources, News

While Honoring Native American Code Talkers, Trump Calls Elizabeth Warren ‘Pocahontas’ (VIDEO)

By Conover Kennard ·

Former reality show star Donald Trump just can’t stop using a slur to describe Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) but this time he took things to the edge then crossed the line. On Monday, Trump referred to Warren as “Pocahontas” at an event honoring Native American “code talkers” who fought in World War II. Trump was literally surrounded by Native Americans when he hurled the slur.

“The chief. He’s the general and the chief,” Trump said during the White House event, in reference to White House chief of staff John Kelly. “I said, how good were these code talkers? He said, sir, you have no idea. You have no idea how great they were, what they have done for this country and the strength and the bravery and the love for the country.”

“So that was the ultimate statement from General Kelly, the importance,” Trump continued. “And I just want to thank you because you’re very, very special people. You were here long before any of us were here, although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago, they call her Pocahontas. But you know what I like you because you are special.”

Watch:

We’re not sure how he worked Sen. Warren’s name into the conversation but he did. We’re also not sure why he threw in the ‘Pocahontas’ slur, but the did that, too. Trump wasn’t talking to his supporters at one of his rallies where he can get away with that sh-t. He said it to Native Americans while embarrassing our country again. When Trump said ‘they’ call Sen. Warren Pocahontas, he means he calls her Pocahontas.

Trump picked up this attack on Warren from an earlier one after she claimed that, according to “family stories,” she had Native American heritage. He started using that slur when Warren campaigned for Hillary Clinton and he hasn’t stopped since.

Author: Conover Kennard

Conover makes tea partiers cry as a hobby. She was Commander of Jade Helm15 during the failed takeover of the South. She’s also one of the biggest arseholes on Twitter. At night, she can be found drinking Conservative tears while pulling off the wings of flies just because she can. She is the founder of a Marxist, Commie, Maoist, Socialist site and has contributed to several other sites, blah blah blah. She is an awful person but she doesn’t like to brag about that.