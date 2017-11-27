Former Obama Photographer Takes Trolling Trump To A Whole New Level (TWEETS)

By now you would most likely be familiar with the story of President Trump taking a pass at being named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year, a rather prestigious honor that Trump has a bizarre fixation with and one that is highly unlikely to be bestowed upon him again any time in the near future following his nomination last year.

For those of you not in the know, Donald Trump tried to claim on Friday that he turned down the chance to be selected as Time‘s ‘Person of the Year,’ as he would be required to give an interview and do a photo shoot. “Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named ‘Man (Person) of the Year,’ like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!” Trump tweeted.

Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

The only flaw with the President’s claim was that not a single word of it was remotely true and he was called on it too, first by Time magazine, who were quick to point out that that’s not how the selection or announcement process even works, something Trump should already be aware of, and then by Time‘s chief content officer, Alan Murray, who tweeted that none of what the President had tweeted was at all factual.

The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6. — TIME (@TIME) November 25, 2017

Amazing. Not a speck of truth here—Trump tweets he 'took a pass' at being named TIME's person of the year https://t.co/D6SJgyTpcY — Alan Murray (@alansmurray) November 25, 2017

However, it didn’t end there for Trump. Peter Souza, Barack Obama’s former official White House photographer and an ardent Trump troll, took to Instagram to taunt President Trump. Souza shared a compilation of images consisting of 15 Time covers featuring the Obamas, originally posted by an account by the name of @michelleandbarack. To rub a little more salt into Trump’s open and possibly septic wound, Souza also added the caption “Someone has a lot of catching up to do” to his post, as well as hashtags such as #TwoTerms, #ThankYouObama, #ComeBackBarack, and #MyPresidentWasBlack.

Souza often trolls the President by using contrasting photos he took in the past that show Obama’s time in office in a far more positive light. When someone as thin-skinned as Donald Trump has such a dislike for his predecessor, that’s going to sting a little.

Featured image via Chris Hondros/Getty Images