Breitbart Editor To CNN Host: A Song By Ringo Starr Proves Roy Moore Isn’t A Pedo (VIDEO)

By Conover Kennard ·

A Breitbart News editor tried to use a song Ringo Starr covered in order to make claims appear to be false that controversial Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore engaged in sexual misconduct with teenage girls when he was in his thirties. On Monday, Breitbart editor Joel Pollak told host Chris Cuomo on CNN’s ‘New Day’ that Starr released “You’re Sixteen (You’re Beautiful, You’re Mine),” a cover of a song that was actually written by Robert B. Sherman and Richard M. Sherman and performed by Johnny Burnette. The song was also featured in ‘American Graffiti.’

“He was 30-something at the time singing about a 16-year-old,” Pollak said. “You want to take away Ringo Starr’s achievement?”

“You can’t be serious,” Cuomo shot back. “I’m dead serious. You think that Ringo Starr’s song is supposed to be a nod toward allowing 30-year-olds to prey on teenagers? You don’t believe that, Joel. You’re a parent. You don’t believe that.”

Watch:

Pollack previously claimed that Moore creeping up on high school girls was “perfectly legitimate” because the age of consent is 16-years-old in Alabama. He said it wasn’t “accurate” to claim that the teenage girls were teenagers because one of them was 16 and the other was 18, both of which would be considered – wait for it – teenage years.

Moore, by the way, has been accused of pursuing relationships with girls as young as 14-years-old when he was in his 30s. Moore was also banned from the Gadsden Mall and the YMCA for perving on teenage girls. A police officer was assigned to the job of making sure Moore stayed away from high school ballgames to be sure he didn’t bother the cheerleaders.

Someone should check Pollak’s browsing history. Just a thought. In fact, check Donald Trump’s, too, since he’s come out strong in support of Roy Moore.

Image via screen capture. 

Author: Conover Kennard

Conover makes tea partiers cry as a hobby. She was Commander of Jade Helm15 during the failed takeover of the South. She’s also one of the biggest arseholes on Twitter. At night, she can be found drinking Conservative tears while pulling off the wings of flies just because she can. She is the founder of a Marxist, Commie, Maoist, Socialist site and has contributed to several other sites, blah blah blah. She is an awful person but she doesn’t like to brag about that.