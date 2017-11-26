Current Issues, Information and Resources, News

Just Back From A Golfing Vacay, Trump Says He’s Done More Than Any President Ever

By Conover Kennard ·

Donald Trump just got back from binge-golfing over a span of five days and he’s on track to triple the time former President Barack Obama spent on the golf course in his first year in office even though he repeatedly disparaged his predecessor for golfing. There are at least 27 tweets which Trump unleashed about Obama golfing, and on the campaign trail, he continued that. “If I were in the White House … I don’t think I’d ever see any of the places that I [own],” Trump said during the campaign just last year, citing one of his golf courses in Florida. “I just want to stay in the White House and work my ass off, make great deals. Right? Who’s going to leave? Who’s going to leave?”

Mark Knoller of CBS News keeps detailed statistics of presidencies.

Trump golfed for 5 days straight.

Subscribe to our Youtube Channel

Sunday night, the Vacationer-in-Chief expressed his concern over the Russia scandal being brought up by – wait for it – bringing it up, then went on to tell how much he’s done in 10 months, more than any president ever.

“Since the first day I took office, all you hear is the phony Democrat excuse for losing the election, Russia, Russia, Russia,” he tweeted. “Despite this I have the economy booming and have possibly done more than any 10 month President. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

To be clear, Trump is saying that he’s accomplished more than George Washington and Franklin D. Roosevelt even though he’s the least popular president in the history of polling and has not passed any major legislation. You know who isn’t taking vacations right now? Robert Mueller, that’s who.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images.

Share this Article!
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Author: Conover Kennard

Conover makes tea partiers cry as a hobby. She was Commander of Jade Helm15 during the failed takeover of the South. She’s also one of the biggest arseholes on Twitter. At night, she can be found drinking Conservative tears while pulling off the wings of flies just because she can. She is the founder of a Marxist, Commie, Maoist, Socialist site and has contributed to several other sites, blah blah blah. She is an awful person but she doesn’t like to brag about that.