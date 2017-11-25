Trump: Everything You Heard Me Say On The Access Hollywood Tape Never Happened

Former reality show star Donald Trump has repeatedly refused to be held responsible for the words that come out of his own mouth, even when it’s on tape. For example, the infamous Access Hollywood tape in which he suggests that because he’s powerful, he can just grab women by their p-ssies. Trump defended sexual harasser and Fox News host (yeah, I know that’s redundant) Bill O’Reilly in the recent past and even more recently, he has defended alleged pedophile and Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. So, defending perverts is just another day for Donald Trump.

Here’s a quick reminder of what Trump said on the p*ssy grabbing tape:

“You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful [women] — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything.”

The New York Times reports that even after Trump made an almost-apology after the tape was revealed, he still told a Senator and an adviser that the Access Hollywood tape may not be authentic.

But something deeper has been consuming Mr. Trump. He sees the calls for Mr. Moore to step aside as a version of the response to the now-famous “Access Hollywood” tape, in which he boasted about grabbing women’s genitalia, and the flood of groping accusations against him that followed soon after. He suggested to a senator earlier this year that it was not authentic, and repeated that claim to an adviser more recently.

So, to reiterate, Trump told an adviser recently that the video and tape of him talking about perving on women is fake news. And he also told that to a Senator after it was released.

We see a pattern here. Maybe Trump’s cult-like following will believe this crap but the rest of us remember that tape all too well. That tape was an indicating factor that Donald J. Trump is unfit for office, morally and intellectually.

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images