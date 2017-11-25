Sean Hannity Gets Wrecked For Yelling At Time Magazine For Calling Out Trump’s Lie

Fox News host Sean Hannity is having a Twitter meltdown after Time called out Donald Trump for claiming that the magazine called him regarding the Person of the Year award and that he declined the offer.

Time magazine corrected Trump in a tweet, writing, “The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6.”

The magazine calling out Trump was too much to bear for Trump cult member Sean Hannity who called it “bullshit” just hours after Time denied the former reality show star’s bizarre claim.

“I call total Bullshit on Time. Answer the question; did you or did you not call the WH and say @realDonaldTrump @POTUS was being considered for person of the year and ask for an interview?” Hannity tweeted Friday.

I call total Bullshit on Time. Answer the question; did you or did you not call the WH and say @realDonaldTrump @POTUS was being considered for person of the year and ask for an interview? https://t.co/DaqfDBsr0V — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 25, 2017

And again.

So @Time is worse than Fake News @CNN. The coming ice age, “The Big Cool” ha. https://t.co/mppoFtFsvc — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 25, 2017

Sean really wants the magazine’s attention.

Twitter users, of course, are calling out Liddle Sean.

You’re questioning Time? Why aren’t you questioning the man who hung fake Time covers of himself in his resorts? It’s sad you haven’t caught on to his lies yet, Sean. — Mrs. SMH (@MaraLaGoFuckYou) November 25, 2017

LMAO! Let’s look at this logically. @Time magazine has been in business 93 years. It’s never gone bankrupt. It’s a respected institution.@realdonaldtrump has gone bankrupt 4 times, has been caught in scores of lies including a fake Time cover mounted on his golf club walls. pic.twitter.com/ywzr96arh1 — Annalise Ω Brown (@SWFLib) November 25, 2017

Donnie can’t stand the idea of Obama being Time’s Man of the Year in the first year of his presidency. He knows he’ll never be half the man or the President @BarackObama was, and it’s eating him up inside. pic.twitter.com/ROMxC3oc7C — Annalise Ω Brown (@SWFLib) November 25, 2017

As this woman notes, Trump has always been obsessed with Time magazine.

Honey, just get the man warm milk and one for yourself Also. pic.twitter.com/LMV9lwg9Lx — kastherine (@Mercedes8_S) November 25, 2017

Find a comfy chair. Drink some warm milk. And wait for the voices to stop. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) November 25, 2017

With Trump’s history, a man who literally hangs photoshopped Time magazine covers featuring his big stupid face, on the walls of at least 4 of his golf courses, we’re pretty it’s not Time magazine who is lying.

Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images.