Sean Hannity Gets Wrecked For Yelling At Time Magazine For Calling Out Trump’s Lie

By Conover Kennard ·

Fox News host Sean Hannity is having a Twitter meltdown after Time called out Donald Trump for claiming that the magazine called him regarding the Person of the Year award and that he declined the offer.

Time magazine corrected Trump in a tweet, writing, “The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6.”

The magazine calling out Trump was too much to bear for Trump cult member Sean Hannity who called it “bullshit” just hours after Time denied the former reality show star’s bizarre claim.

“I call total Bullshit on Time. Answer the question; did you or did you not call the WH and say @realDonaldTrump @POTUS was being considered for person of the year and ask for an interview?” Hannity tweeted Friday.

And again.

Sean really wants the magazine’s attention.

Twitter users, of course, are calling out Liddle Sean.

As this woman notes, Trump has always been obsessed with Time magazine.

With Trump’s history, a man who literally hangs photoshopped Time magazine covers featuring his big stupid face, on the walls of at least 4 of his golf courses, we’re pretty it’s not Time magazine who is lying.

Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images.

Author: Conover Kennard

Conover makes tea partiers cry as a hobby. She was Commander of Jade Helm15 during the failed takeover of the South. She’s also one of the biggest arseholes on Twitter. At night, she can be found drinking Conservative tears while pulling off the wings of flies just because she can. She is the founder of a Marxist, Commie, Maoist, Socialist site and has contributed to several other sites, blah blah blah. She is an awful person but she doesn’t like to brag about that.