Time Magazine Humiliates Trump After He Lies About Award

Donald Trump isn’t polling well in the readers’ choice poll, getting his ass kicked in Time’s Person Of The Year by Taylor Swift, the #MeToo movement, and the mayor of San Juan, the latter of which he has repeatedly targeted on Twitter. But that’s different from Time Magazine’s person of the year which is chosen by the editors. Trump did win last year, but it’s one year after the election and he’s the least popular president in the history of polling. So, President Liar Pants lied on Twitter about why he’s not receiving the award.

“Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot,” he wrote. “I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!”

Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

No one is buying that excuse especially Time magazine.

“The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year,” the magazine wrote on its official Twitter account. “TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6.”

The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6. — TIME (@TIME) November 25, 2017

Time’s chief content officer, Alan Murray, also fired back at Trump from his own personal Twitter account.

“Amazing,” Mr. Murray wrote. “Not a speck of truth here—Trump tweets he ‘took a pass’ at being named TIME’s person of the year.”

Amazing. Not a speck of truth here—Trump tweets he 'took a pass' at being named TIME's person of the year https://t.co/D6SJgyTpcY — Alan Murray (@alansmurray) November 25, 2017

In the following tweet, Murray called Trump’s claim total bullshit.

In 2016, Trump called winning the 2016 award from the magazine a “tremendous honor.”

The former reality show star turned president was busted in June for hanging a photoshopped Time cover featuring himself — on the walls of at least four of his seventeen golf courses. The fake headlines touted his success. Trump has been grifting the U.S. since then with wild-eyed claims that only his cult-like supporters would believe.

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images.