Ivanka Defends Malia Obama From Attacks, Her Dad’s Fans Won’t Stop: ‘She Looks Like A Baboon’

By Conover Kennard ·

Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton defended Malia Obama after conservative websites published breaking news showing the former President’s daughter acting like a 19-year-old college student, which she is. Obama was seen in one photo kissing her Harvard University boyfriend, and a video circulated showing her blowing smoke rings and for some reason, that made Trump supporters’ heads explode.

“Malia Obama should be allowed the same privacy as her school aged peers,” Ivanka Trump tweeted. “She is a young adult and private citizen, and should be OFF limits.”

Trump fans weren’t having it. This woman suggested that Malia Obama ‘bragged’ about it and somehow broke a law by blowing smoke rings.

Chelsea Clinton weighed in, too. “Malia Obama’s private life, as a young woman, a college student, a private citizen, should not be your clickbait,” she wrote. “Be better.”

That, too, fell on deaf ears.

It’s somehow racist to not pick on Obama’s daughter.

Ivanka finally said something most of us can agree on but her father’s supporters aren’t going to let up.

Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images.

Author: Conover Kennard

Conover makes tea partiers cry as a hobby. She was Commander of Jade Helm15 during the failed takeover of the South. She’s also one of the biggest arseholes on Twitter. At night, she can be found drinking Conservative tears while pulling off the wings of flies just because she can. She is the founder of a Marxist, Commie, Maoist, Socialist site and has contributed to several other sites, blah blah blah. She is an awful person but she doesn’t like to brag about that.