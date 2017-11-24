Ivanka Defends Malia Obama From Attacks, Her Dad’s Fans Won’t Stop: ‘She Looks Like A Baboon’

Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton defended Malia Obama after conservative websites published breaking news showing the former President’s daughter acting like a 19-year-old college student, which she is. Obama was seen in one photo kissing her Harvard University boyfriend, and a video circulated showing her blowing smoke rings and for some reason, that made Trump supporters’ heads explode.

“Malia Obama should be allowed the same privacy as her school aged peers,” Ivanka Trump tweeted. “She is a young adult and private citizen, and should be OFF limits.”

Malia Obama should be allowed the same privacy as her school aged peers. She is a young adult and private citizen, and should be OFF limits. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 24, 2017

Trump fans weren’t having it. This woman suggested that Malia Obama ‘bragged’ about it and somehow broke a law by blowing smoke rings.

Maybe those girls should not be drinking underage and brag about it and going to adult clubs. If regular citizens would be arrested. Not protected and allowed to break laws — Michelle Naylor (@Michell18500924) November 24, 2017

Sorry but have to disagree with you there!

Key word… adult!

Young or old she’s still an adult — Celina Maccadanza (@CelinaSivret) November 24, 2017

She looks like a baboon when she blows smoke rings. — (((Randall Weems))) many are asking no i am not ga (@DSARubsHands) November 24, 2017

She is a bad apple in a rotting barrel… — WW (@WW300mag) November 24, 2017

Chelsea Clinton weighed in, too. “Malia Obama’s private life, as a young woman, a college student, a private citizen, should not be your clickbait,” she wrote. “Be better.”

Malia Obama’s private life, as a young woman, a college student, a private citizen, should not be your clickbait. Be better. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) November 24, 2017

That, too, fell on deaf ears.

Yes the high road, how much has she trashed trump??? Selective bullying, malia deserves all the bashing she’s getting, let’s hear Michelle talk anti smoking again — schockerone (@myJuicePlusBiz) November 24, 2017

Barron Trump does not have that and he is a child. Hypocrisy — Dee (@Dee33305261) November 24, 2017

It’s somehow racist to not pick on Obama’s daughter.

Funny when prior presidents kids were picked on in media, but not obama’s kids, horrible double standard, and racist. — Darren Gaskin (@kentuckyrunner) November 24, 2017

We don’t need to be lectured by a Clinton, be better — MarieTweets 🇺🇸 (@mkues65) November 24, 2017

Ivanka finally said something most of us can agree on but her father’s supporters aren’t going to let up.

