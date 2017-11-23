Current Issues, Information and Resources, News

Trumpsters Launch Insane Conspiracy Theory About The Boot On John McCain’s Foot

By Conover Kennard ·

Senator John McCain (R-AZ) was treated at Walter Reed Medical Center over the weekend for a minor tear in his right Achilles tendon, according to his website which further explains that he has returned to work in the Senate and will be wearing a walking boot until his injured tendon is fully healed.

“I can’t tell you how much I hate wearing this boot!” McCain tweeted.

McCain then posted a photo on Twitter from his daughter Meghan’s wedding in which his walking boot was on his left foot, but previously he was seen wearing it on his right foot.

Instead of concentrating on the real concern which is that McCain appears to be shapeshifting into Mike Pence, Trump supporters were sure they had the goods on the Arizona Republican because of his boot. So, far right-wing sites such as Gateway Pundit, a blog which was gifted with White House credentials (!), wrote up the breaking news about the boot-switch.

Comments poured in the thread under the post, many speculating that McCain is under house arrest and wearing an ankle monitor.

 

Trump supporters weighed in on Twitter, too.

*hypocrite.

This guy is totally losing his sh*t over the boot.

Because of the insane conspiracy theory, McCain was forced to explain in a tweet.

“Thank you for your support & best wishes,” McCain tweeted. “My left leg was doing extra work to compensate for the boot, so I’m giving it a break. I still hate wearing this boot, but it won’t slow us down from frying 7 turkeys today!”

As a surprise to no one ever, Trump supporters still do not believe McCain. The Arizona Senator has been receiving treatment for brain cancer after announcing in July that he had been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of the disease. The tendon tear is considered a “normal” side effect of his cancer therapy.

Image via Twitter. 

