WATCH: Retired Alabama Cop: We Were Told To Keep Roy Moore Away From High School Cheerleaders

It seems that Republican candidate for Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ vacated Senate seat Roy Moore’s proclivity for teenage girls was well known decades ago in Gadsden, Alabama – even within the courthouse where he worked as an Assistant District Attorney, and even within the police department. Retired police officer Faye Gary spoke with MSNBC and said of the situation:

“The rumor mill was that he liked young girls, and … we were advised that he was being suspended from the mall because he would hang around the young girls that worked in the stores and … really got into a place of where they say he was harassing.” “We were also told to watch him at the ball games, and make sure that … he didn’t hang around the cheerleaders.”

Faye Gary went on to say that she originally thought that Moore liked, perhaps, women in their 20’s – you know, LEGAL younger women. But, no. It was actually teenagers the old creep liked. Gary also said that Moore’s liking for little girls “was a known fact,” while speaking with the New York Times, going on to say, “It was treated like a joke. That’s just the way it was.”

Of course, Roy Moore has long been a controversial character. He was removed from the Alabama Supreme Court twice, both times refusing to follow the law. The first time it was over his refusal to removed a 5,000+ pound monument of the Ten Commandments from the Supreme Court building, and the second time for ordering officials around the state to refuse to comply with the United States Supreme Court’s ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized marriage equality nation wide. He has also said that Representative Keith Ellison should not be allowed to serve in Congress because he is a Muslim. In other words, this is a man who has no regard for the rule of law, and is likely a child molester to boot.

In short, the voters of Alabama need to reject this bigoted extremist, and, if they don’t, they’ll be sending a message to the rest of the nation: a child molester is much better to be seated in the Senate than a Democrat.

Watch Faye Gary’s comments on the matter below:

Featured image via Drew Angerer/Getty Images