WATCH: Nicolle Wallace Takes Trump To The Woodshed For Backing Pedophile Moore

Donald Trump just got his ass handed to him by Nicolle Wallace for endorsing an accused child molester.

Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of sexual assault by several women, most of whom were teens at the time. One woman was 14-years-old.

Age of consent laws apparently did not matter to Moore, who was the district attorney during the time period in which most of the assaults allegedly occurred. Moore own former colleagues have confirmed that Moore preyed upon teenage girls and he was even banned from a shopping mall because he kept creeping on teen girls.

On Tuesday, Trump finally spoke out about Moore and the allegations. And what he said was sickening.

Trump accused Moore’s opponent Doug Jones of being “soft” on crime before saying he’d rather have an accused child molester in the Senate instead of a Democrat. Then he defended Moore the same way he defended Vladimir Putin during his trip to Asia.

“Well, he denies it, Trump said. “Look, he denies it. I mean, if you look at all the things that have happened over the last 48 hours, he totally denies it. He says it didn’t happen and you know, you have to listen to him also.”

Trump’s words were so disgusting that MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace took him to the woodshed.

“I have this physical feeling of just being repulsed listening to — be it a figure head, he is the head of the Republican Party and I have described myself as a nonpracticing member, but I don’t know what other word to use other than repulsed, that the head of the Republican Party said essentially threw his weight behind someone accused of stalking and engaging in sexual activity with a 14-year-old. There’s nothing normal about throwing your weight behind a child molester. So when he says, this president says ‘he denies it, he denies it’ I almost heard in him, ‘I denied it too.’ He’s almost projecting on to Roy Moore his own circumstance.”

Here’s the video via YouTube.

Indeed, Trump was accused of sexual assault by over a dozen women during the campaign. He called all of them liars at the time. And it looks like that’s coming back to bite Trump on the ass.

Featured Image: Screenshot