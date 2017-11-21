Trump’s National Security Adviser Reportedly TRASHED Him – This Is Epic

Add Trump’s national security adviser, General H.R. McMaster, to the growing list of high-profile people who think he’s a total buffoon. McMaster, a seasoned combat officer in the Army, is reportedly fed up with Trump’s lack of intelligence, lack of focus, and inability to understand even the most basic premises of national security.

According to several Buzzfeed sources, McMaster was attending a private dinner with Oracle CEO Safra Catz, and dragged Trump through the mud, calling him an “idiot,” a “dope,” and someone with the intelligence of “a kindergartner.” Another source who wasn’t at the dinner told Buzzfeed that McMaster has made similar comments before.

Recently, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reportedly called Trump a moron, prompting the man-baby to jump on Twitter and challenge Tillerson to an IQ test. Trump either knows exactly what he is and is riddled with self-loathing and embarrassment over it, or he honestly believes he has one of the great minds and memories of all time, just like he’s claimed, and his fragile fee-fees can’t handle anyone thinking otherwise.

Then there’s Senator Bob Corker, who’s had no qualms at all about criticizing Trump, which led the two of them into a Twitter war because Trump can’t stand looking like the pathetic, ineffective pseudo-man that he is. And we all know how Senator Jeff Flake feels.

Officials who are on Trump’s side, however, push back against all these things vehemently. From their stories, everything is hunky-dory in the White House, and Trump is highly competent, calm, collected, respected – in short, presidential. Anyone inside or outside the White House talking badly about him is just, well, jealous…? Or un-American…? To them, these stories are nothing more than people deliberately working to undermine Trump, at least in the world Trump and his loyalists are desperate to create.

These stories keep coming out, though, and when taken with his embarrassing public appearances and his ridiculous behavior on Twitter, they are ever harder to ignore. Buzzfeed has five sources for McMaster’s words, with a sixth saying they’d heard similar words from him before.

This dinner between McMaster and Catz took place over the summer, and was allegedly peppered with insults toward Trump and other senior members of the White House staff, including Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. McMaster reportedly (and, if true, correctly) said that Kushner doesn’t belong in the White House and shouldn’t be involved in national security matters.

In short, Trump doesn’t have the respect he thinks he has. Poor widdle Donnie.

Featured image via Thomas Peter-Pool/Getty Images