Pastor Goes Full Y’all Qaeda Defending Roy Moore: He Only Wanted Teen Girls For Their ‘Purity’

A pastor who appeared alongside Senate candidate Roy Moore at a campaign rally just days ago just gave a defense of the Alabama Senate candidate that makes Christian purity balls seem even creepier. Flip Benham has quite a history as an anti-gay pastor who was also convicted of stalking a doctor who performed abortion procedures in North Carolina. In reaction to that in 2011, Benham said outside the courtroom while holding a Bible,”I can’t speak. I can’t get within 500 feet. They’ve stolen from innocent babies a voice that has spoken for them.”

Well, that whole pro-life platform of his sure did change since then and his defense of Roy Moore, the twice-removed judge who has been accused of perving on teenage girls when he was 32-years-old, is not going to help the Alabama Republican.

The right-wing pastor explained that Moore dated teen girls because of their “purity” and said that when he got back from Vietnam there weren’t any women his age left to date.

So, pedophilia, right?

On Monday, Benham told a local Alabama radio show that there was nothing wrong with Moore dating teenage girls.

“I think that, number one, you need to understand, 40 years ago, what the Sitz im Leben was like in Alabama,” Benham said, as reported by Right Wing Watch. “Judge Roy Moore graduated from West Point and then went on into the service, served in Vietnam and then came back and was in law school. All of the ladies, or many of the ladies that he possibly could have married were not available then, they were already married, maybe, somewhere. So he looked in a different direction and always with the [permission of the] parents of younger ladies … He did that because there is something about a purity of a young woman, there is something that is good, that’s true, that’s straight and he looked for that.”

Listen to the whole thing below:

We’re thinking that someone should check into Pastor Flip Benham’s browsing history. Benham’s words aren’t going to help Moore. Pedophiles go after kids because of their “purity.”

