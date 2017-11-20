Trump’s Favorite News Channel Tries To Soothe His Battered Ego – Gets Taken To The Cleaners

Yesterday, after the father of one of the UCLA players arrested in China failed to show Trump proper gratitude for getting his kid released, Trump, predictably, went to Twitter to grouse about it. He seems to expect to be worshiped for his help on this matter, but LaVar Ball wouldn’t do it, so Trump tweeted:

Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal. I should have left them in jail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2017

Fox News put that tweet into a meme portraying Trump as a strong, decisive leader and the UCLA basketball players as weaklings, because of course they did. Then they asked: “Do you agree with President Trump?”

Yes. Fox News seriously asked people whether they agree that Trump should have left them in jail because the father of one is refusing to show proper gratitude:

And Twitter is just not having this at all:

Nope. He needs adoration- sign of insecurity. That’s why he mocks others. Worthless. pic.twitter.com/XpI18s83Wx — Billy Depp (@ucla_007) November 20, 2017

I’ve never seen a Fox tweet critical of the president. All Fox is does is aid and abet insanity, hate and divisiveness that hurts America. pic.twitter.com/HrsATfLSMI — American Patriot (@RealPatriot1976) November 20, 2017

It’s all relative. Shoplifting is a crime but its totally eclipsed by Trump University. — Cody Swan (@Lampliighter) November 20, 2017

Yeah, POTUS should only do his job if he gets his ass kissed properly. Are you high? — Bill Raudenbush (@CandidateBill) November 20, 2017

No. He’s a child! — Opinionated (@letmesharewithu) November 20, 2017

nah i know what public service means — ʎǝɹɟɟoǝƃ (@geofftype) November 20, 2017

I think he should stop being petty af. I don’t care to hear about this from the President of the United States. He’s so insecure, it’s beyond troubling. — Keisha Venezio (@keishhhha) November 20, 2017

Nope. I personally would be extraordinarily appreciative if this happened to one of my kids, but i think it’s shameful that the prez resents not being thanked enough and doesn’t view helping Americans as just part of the job. — Liberal Kansan (@pvliberal) November 20, 2017

Well, I’m not convinced that he single-handedly got them out of jail… so the question isn’t really valid… — Isaac Simonelli (@DiceTravels) November 20, 2017

No normal person does.

And YOU know it. — Ernie Page (@AngryHatter) November 20, 2017

What?! This man is a child in a rumpled suit. In case you haven’t noticed, hardly anybody likes him. :”Thus, when you give to the needy, sound no trumpet before you, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and in the streets, that they may be praised by others.” pic.twitter.com/ntJzgkdWdz — DEMOS..We the people (@Windemere22) November 20, 2017

China should have thrown #Dotard @realDonaldTrump into the slammer, chucked the key into the bog & flushed it away. — Holger ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@hnelke1973) November 20, 2017

No. @realDonaldTrump has no idea what it means to do good for the sake of doing good. He is an empty shell of a man with no moral compass. Also not my favorite president. — Doreen Graham (@DoreeGraham) November 20, 2017

Absolutely not. The fact that our narcissistic baby in chief can’t take any criticism without lashing out is disgraceful. We deserve better — erin o (@erin0331) November 20, 2017

Typical trump .. always about himself forgetting America is for all — SARA_PDaily (@sarapdaily) November 20, 2017

Why would anyone agree with this shit? Remember when we mourned the death of the student who died in NK and now we’re talking about this? — Aditya Sharma (@adityaksharma) November 20, 2017

No I do not agree with Donald. As a matter of fact, I wish he was left in the hospital at the time of his birth. — RABell (@R_A_Bell) November 20, 2017

President Man-Baby needs to grow up. And Fox News needs to stop feeding his bullshit.

