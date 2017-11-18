GOP Senator Caught On Hot Mic Trashing His Own Party Over Roy Moore And Donald Trump (VIDEO)

Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) is liberated now that he has announced his retirement. In his resignation speech on the Senate floor, Flake issued a scathing takedown of Trump, and it seems his views have not changed. At a town hall on tax reform, Flake was caught on a hot mic while he was chatting with the mayor of Mesa, Arizona, fellow Republican John Giles. Flake said of extremist candidates and officials like Alabama Senate candidate and alleged pedophile Roy Moore, and the current “president” Donald Trump:

“If we become the party of Roy Moore and Donald Trump, we are toast.”

Giles responded:

“And I am not throwing smoke at you, but you are the guy. Just for fun, think about how much fun it would be, just to be the foil, you know, and point out what an idiot this guy [Trump] is.”

Giles then encourages Flake to “foil” the “idiot” Trump in 2020, and the two continue yucking it up about how ridiculous the kinds of people who are emerging as the face of their party are. It took a staffer reminding Flake of the mic to stop the conversation, but we’ve certainly heard enough to know where he stands on the current state of the GOP.

So, in other words, Jeff Flake, who is one of the most conservative members of the United States Senate, is fed up with the extremism in the GOP. He clearly thinks people like Roy Moore and Donald Trump have zero business being anywhere near the levers of power, and yet here we are. Trump is in the Oval Office, and Moore is a heartbeat away from being seated in the United States Senate.

Watch the comments below:

