Conservative ‘Christian’ Leader Kept A Sexual Assault Secret For A Republican Lawmaker

Conservatives should shun Tony Perkins for this.

Earlier this week, Ohio GOP state Rep. Wes Goodman was busted for carrying on a same-sex affair in his taxpayer funded office, forcing him to tender his resignation.

But there is an even worse transgression in Goodman’s past, one that should drag the Family Research Council leader to hell with him.

As it turns out, Goodman once fondled an 18-year-old without consent in his hotel room at the Ritz Carlton in Washington D.C.

The teen’s stepfather was quick to alert Perkins of the incident via email, warning him that continuing to endorse Goodman would be a mistake.

“If we endorse these types of individuals, then it would seem our whole weekend together was nothing more than a charade,” the teen’s stepfather wrote.

“Trust me,” Perkins replied. “This will not be ignored nor swept aside. It will be dealt with swiftly, but with prudence.”

Perkins withdrew his support and suspended Goodman from the Council for National Policy.

“Going forward so soon, without some distance from your past behavior and a track record of recovery, carries great risk for you and for those who are supporting you,” Perkins wrote to Goodman.

But Perkins failed to report the crime to law enforcement. Instead, he kept quiet and allowed a sexual predator to gain public office. In fact, even the board members of the Council for National Policy knew about the crime because Perkins informed them, and none of them did a damn thing about it.

And this all happened just two years ago in 2015. Surely, Perkins and the board members he told can still be prosecuted for failing to report Goodman to the authorities.

Because they definitely should be.

