New Accuser Confirms She Got Roy Moore Banned From The Mall (VIDEOS)

Alabama Senate Candidate Roy Moore (R- Of Course) has a mounting list of women who say that he sexually harassed or assaulted them when they were teenagers. Another piece of that story is the rumor that Moore was so creepy with the girls that he was banned from local mall in his hometown of Gadsden, Alabama. That rumor had been unsubstantiated – until now.

Becky Gray was working at the Gadsden Mall when she encountered Roy Moore, then an assistant district attorney. She was in her early 20’s, and he was in his 30’s. She said that Moore had taken a “creepy” liking to her, and constantly visited her at the mall. According to Gray, Moore hung out at the mall on Friday and Saturday nights – like teenagers do. She says of the situation:

“I mean, you’ve got to understand – when you’re that age, somebody in their 30s might as well have been 40 or 50 – to me anyway. He’d come back through [the department store] and if I was working, he would stop by and chit chat and that sort of thing, and it just kind of got creepy to me. Every Friday and Saturday night, he was down at the mall. Nobody his age is at the mall! You know, parents are dropping off their 12 year olds and 13 year olds, 14 year olds. I mean, come on, I just thought that was really creepy even way back then.”

Roy Moore repeatedly harassed Becky Gray at work, and she went to her manager about his behavior:

“I went to my manager and talked to him about it and asked him, basically, what could be done. Later on, he…came back through my department and told me that [Moore] had been banned from the mall.”

In addition to Becky Gray’s account, there is an account that Moore was banned from the mall by a man named Gary Tuchman who also worked there at the time. Here is video of his confirmation:

So, every bit of this is true, in other words. Roy Moore actually hung out at the mall in order to creep on little girls and young women working there or hanging out there with their friends. This man is completely unfit to be a United States Senator, and if the people of Alabama elect him, he should be immediately expelled.

Here is video of Becky Gray’s account of Moore’s mall banning, via ABC News:

Featured image via Drew Angerer/Getty Images