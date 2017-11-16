Trump Admin. Tosses Out Another Obama Rule – His Sons Can Be Even Worse Douchebags Now

President Donald Trump has overturned another Obama-era legislation, this time the 2014 ban on trophy hunting permits, particularly those of elephants killed in Zimbabwe and Zambia, a US Fish and Wildlife Service official has confirmed. Trump’s sons, Don Jr., and Eric, love being trophy-hunting douchebags and this will allow them to be even more blatant about it.

Don Jr., has hunted elephants before, and elephants are listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act. That exact act also contained a provision that allows for the granting of permits for the trophy-hunting of elephants if the hunters can prove that the demise of the singular animal in question helped benefit the conservation of the entire species. It’s unlikely the Trump sons care about conservation, and only about their own glory and bragging rights.

Nevertheless, a spokesman for Fish and Wildlife said, “Legal, well-regulated sport hunting as part of a sound management program can benefit the conservation of certain species by providing incentives to local communities to conserve the species and by putting much-needed revenue back into conservation.”

Despite large-scale conservation efforts, the wild elephant population in Africa plummeted 30% overall between 2007 and 2014 and by as much as 75% in some areas as a result of ivory poaching, but that is just the tip of the iceberg. Prior to European colonization in the early 20th century, it is estimated that the wild elephant population in Africa was approximately 20 million, but dropped to 1.7 million by 1979. That number looks even more bleak when at last count in 2016 there were only just over 352,000 of the animals remaining on Africa’s savanna in a survey where Namibia did not release any figures and surveys in South Sudan and the Central African Republic were postponed due to armed conflict.

Last year, 182 countries signed an agreement to end the legal ivory trade in domestic markets, however, Zimbabwe is one of few that has tried to have that ban lifted and soon they may be successful with the help of President Trump. This new change would only apply to Zimbabwe and Zambia, but with Robert Mugabe’s recent removal and the military seizing control of Zimbabwe, they have bigger issues to deal with at the moment.

It makes you wonder why President Trump would be so interested in elephant poaching. Is it another distraction, this time from the possibility of Zimbabwe falling into a constitutional crisis? Could it be because he just likes the look of ivory in Trump Tower?

Or is it simply because Trumps just miss slaughtering endangered wildlife for the sheer pleasure of it?

