The Internet Lights Up After The Pentagon Accidentally Retweets A Call For Trump To Resign

On Thursday, the Pentagon’s official Twitter account retweeted a post from @ProudResister calling for Donald Trump to resign, then quickly deleted it, saying later that it was in “error” and we totally believe them.

Proud Resister tweeted about Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore’s scandal, then touched on Al Franken’s, then moved on to Donald Trump’s. Resister called on all of the aforementioned to resign from office.

The solution is simple… Roy Moore: Step down from the race. Al Franken: Resign from congress. Donald Trump: Resign from the presidency. GOP: Stop making sexual assault a partisan issue. It’s a crime as is your hypocrisy. — PROUD RESISTER 👊 (@ProudResister) November 16, 2017

Here’s a screen capture of the retweet which has since been deleted.

Pentagon spokesman Col. Rob Manning explained the retweet in a statement saying that an authorized operator of the Defense Department’s official Twitter site “erroneously retweeted content that would not be endorsed by the Department of Defense. The operator caught this error and immediately deleted it.”

Chief Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White tweeted the same explanation.

An authorized operator of the @DeptofDefense’s official Twitter site erroneously retweeted content that would not be endorsed by the Department of Defense. The operator caught this error and immediately deleted it. — Dana W. White – DoD (@ChiefPentSpox) November 16, 2017

Trump supporters are calling for the person who operated the account to be fired. We, on the other hand, would like to buy him or her dinner and drinks.

While many Twitter profiles contain a disclaimer saying that retweets do not constitute an endorsement, the Pentagon account, @DeptofDefense, does not.

As for the Al Franken scandal, his accuser, Leeann Tweeden, accepted his apology. Roy Moore has tried to compare his scandal to Franken’s inappropriate behavior, but only one of the men admitted they were wrong, called for an investigation, and apologized. Only one man perved on high school girls, one as young as 14-years-old. We’re not justifying Franken’s behavior. We’re simply saying that Moore, a staunch right-wing Christian, has failed to admit to any wrongdoing, despite the fact that there are nine accusers and at least 30 people to corroborate the alleged victims’ stories. At least Franken admitted what happened and he took the steps to immediately address the accusations.

