Roy Moore Is Asking People To Snitch On The Media And He’s Getting Trolled HARD (TWEETS)

Roy Moore is desperate to paint all these child molestation allegations against him as nothing more than a smear campaign – one that the media is busy amplifying for the sole purpose of taking him down. His website—roymoore.org—even has a form people can fill out asking whether the media has contacted them, and to describe the contact. So of course Twitter got hold of it, and now Moore is getting hilariously trolled.

The blank form looks like this:

An editor for Viewpoint Magazine tweeted it out, along with his response and a call for people to troll Moore this way. Twitter has responded with gusto:

Roy Moore has a snitching page on his site where you can report if the media has contacted you, join me in flooding it with trolling https://t.co/EfP1eJMN2t pic.twitter.com/7c6k6WeOHk — Shuja Haider (@shujaxhaider) November 15, 2017

Roy Moore now has in his inbox a complete copy of the Bee Movie script. You’re welcome pic.twitter.com/uvyT2W6oa2 — Aleksei🌹 (@AlekseiTheWolf) November 16, 2017

i, ms. elizabeth savannah frizzle, am but another victim of the lamestream media https://t.co/a9l94Fr3Cz pic.twitter.com/kOawxJMlf9 — kellen🌹🐱🍕📚 (@hellenkeniford) November 15, 2017

Flap Turtlepeen reporting in. pic.twitter.com/f5ivYIGSoI — Clarence Wethern (@cwethern) November 15, 2017

It’s important to be politically involved. pic.twitter.com/VFAhsThswB — Let’s Be Sapid (@LetsBeSapid) November 16, 2017

thank you for your service pic.twitter.com/zVetXGx4sb — Aaron Eisenberg (@ae53) November 15, 2017

sent the entirety of the Unabomber Manifesto pic.twitter.com/JZW4IXkcBa — Chuddy Holly (@blingwads) November 15, 2017

My goal was to draw them in first. pic.twitter.com/EnGXbUxroM — Alan Onamous (@Listen_Buddy) November 16, 2017

Looks like he could stand to make a lot of money here. Seems legit. pic.twitter.com/6pJICdSyHv — John. Just John. (@BlueGuitarPick) November 16, 2017

And this one might be among the best:

If you would like to troll him a little yourself, click here. Moore clearly doesn’t understand the Internet.

