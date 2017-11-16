Anti-Gay GOP Rep Gets BUSTED For Having Inappropriate Relations With A Man In His State Office

Republicans are hypocrites.

And Ohio state GOP Rep. Wes Goodman proved it this week after he got caught having an affair with a man.

Normally, having an affair with a man would not be a big deal. After all, same-sex marriage is legal and relationships with men is no longer the scandal it once was. But Goodman is a conservative “Christian” Republican who is married to a woman, so his affair with a member of the same sex is absolutely scandalous.

So scandalous, in fact, that Goodman resigned from his post on Wednesday.

“We all bring our own struggles and our own trials into public life,” Goodman said in a statement. “That has been true for me, and I sincerely regret that my actions and choices have kept me from serving my constituents and our state in a way that reflects the best ideals of public service. For those whom I have let down, I’m sorry. As I move onto the next chapter of my life, I sincerely ask for privacy for myself, my family, and my friends.”

Sorry, Mr. Goodman. But you don’t get privacy nor can you expect to not be mercilessly mocked.

Goodman preached “family values” and thinks same-sex marriage should be illegal and that gay people should be punished for being gay. He even bragged about being committed to “natural marriage” on his own campaign website.

Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger accepted Goodman’s resignation after he confirmed the allegations during a meeting.

“I was alerted to details yesterday afternoon regarding his involvement in inappropriate behavior related to his state office,” Rosenburger said. “I met with him later in the day where he acknowledged and confirmed the allegations. It became clear that his resignation was the most appropriate course of action for him, his family, the constituents of the 87th House District and this institution.”

Frankly, affairs like this shouldn’t matter as long as the relations were consensual. But the fact that Goodman was fiercely anti-gay and carried on the affair in his taxpayer funded office makes it newsworthy and even more explosive.

Here’s a report on the story via YouTube.

Featured Image: Screenshot