Current Issues, Information and Resources, News

That Time Trump Mocked Marco Rubio For Drinking Water Just Came Back To Haunt Him

By Conover Kennard ·

While on the campaign trail, candidate Donald Trump, a former reality show star, repeatedly mocked Sen. Marco Rubio for that time he drank water on the stage. Trump mocked Rubio at rallies about that and on Twitter, too. As they say, with this guy, there really is a tweet for everything. Trump did this after he kicked off his day blasting that “loser” network CNN, the “failing” New York Times and demanded a ‘thank you’ from the UCLA basketball players who arrived in the states after being released from China. Then he summarized his trip to Asia, declaring it to be “the longest visit to the region by an American president in more than a quarter of a century.” He added that “America is back and the future has never looked better.” Then he seemed to have difficulty breathing and paused for water.

Here is Trump doing that think he disparaged Rubio for doing:

Trump grabbed a bottle of Fiji to quench his thirst, the exact brand that Rubio drank during the campaign. The Florida Republican responded on Twitter, saying, “Similar, but needs work on his form. Has to be done in one single motion & eyes should never leave the camera. But not bad for his 1st time.”

Subscribe to our Youtube Channel

Trump has blasted Rubio multiple times for drinking water, perhaps because the former reality show star thinks he can walk on water.

“Next time Marco Rubio should drink his water from a glass as opposed to a bottle—would have much less negative impact,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, he wrote, “Marco Rubio is being crucified by the media for drinking water during speech!”

And here is Trump at a rally mocking Rubio for drinking water.

The Internet never forgets these things.

Everything Trump accuses someone else of doing, he is guilty of that same thing, even something as simple as needing to quench his thirst.

Image via screen capture.

Share this Article!
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Author: Conover KennardConover makes tea partiers cry as a hobby. She was Commander of Jade Helm15 during the failed takeover of the South. She's also one of the biggest arseholes on Twitter. At night, she can be found drinking Conservative tears while pulling off the wings of flies just because she can. She is the founder of a Marxist, Commie, Maoist, Socialist site and has contributed to several other sites, blah blah blah. She is an awful person but she doesn't like to brag about that.