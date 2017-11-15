That Time Trump Mocked Marco Rubio For Drinking Water Just Came Back To Haunt Him

While on the campaign trail, candidate Donald Trump, a former reality show star, repeatedly mocked Sen. Marco Rubio for that time he drank water on the stage. Trump mocked Rubio at rallies about that and on Twitter, too. As they say, with this guy, there really is a tweet for everything. Trump did this after he kicked off his day blasting that “loser” network CNN, the “failing” New York Times and demanded a ‘thank you’ from the UCLA basketball players who arrived in the states after being released from China. Then he summarized his trip to Asia, declaring it to be “the longest visit to the region by an American president in more than a quarter of a century.” He added that “America is back and the future has never looked better.” Then he seemed to have difficulty breathing and paused for water.

Here is Trump doing that think he disparaged Rubio for doing:

more proof that we're living in a simulation pic.twitter.com/7fGMxvRKUj — kevin driscoll (@kevndriscoll) November 15, 2017

Trump grabbed a bottle of Fiji to quench his thirst, the exact brand that Rubio drank during the campaign. The Florida Republican responded on Twitter, saying, “Similar, but needs work on his form. Has to be done in one single motion & eyes should never leave the camera. But not bad for his 1st time.”

Similar,but needs work on his form.Has to be done in one single motion & eyes should never leave the camera. But not bad for his 1st time https://t.co/s49JtyRo3S — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 15, 2017

Trump has blasted Rubio multiple times for drinking water, perhaps because the former reality show star thinks he can walk on water.

“Next time Marco Rubio should drink his water from a glass as opposed to a bottle—would have much less negative impact,” he tweeted.

Next time Marco Rubio should drink his water from a glass as opposed to a bottle—would have much less negative impact. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2013

In another tweet, he wrote, “Marco Rubio is being crucified by the media for drinking water during speech!”

Marco Rubio is being crucified by the media for drinking water during speech! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2013

And here is Trump at a rally mocking Rubio for drinking water.

More than a tweet, there's also a video of Trump mocking Rubio's SOTU water moment. pic.twitter.com/dkKyrOIUGO — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 15, 2017

The Internet never forgets these things.

2 hands Donny no dribbles good boy — El Diablo 😈 (@joe23gavbrown) November 15, 2017

OMG, there REALLY IS a tweet for every single thing! — Jennifer Sage🚴🏻‍♀️ (@vivavelo) November 15, 2017

Hey lil-fingers: Take your own advice? — Russell Drapkin (@russelldrapkin) November 15, 2017

Trump pulls a Marco Rubio & slurps down water during his speech. But it’s worse than Rubio. Trump holds the bottle with two hands like it’s a baby bottle. Fitting.#ImpeachTrump #AMJoy pic.twitter.com/5CPKzSSCKq — Scott Dworkin (@funder) November 15, 2017

Everything Trump accuses someone else of doing, he is guilty of that same thing, even something as simple as needing to quench his thirst.

