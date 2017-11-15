Texas Sheriff Threatens To Jail Truck Owner For Anti-Trump Sticker (SCREENSHOTS)

Good news everyone! All crime in Texas has been solved. How do we know this? Because Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy E. Nehls has announced that he’s going on a crusade against protected political speech.

Apparently, the Sheriff saw someone’s anti-Trump sticker he placed on his truck and decided to take action pleasing the tortured little snowflakes who contacted him about it but also showing that not only he but an unnamed prosecutor is corrupt as f*ck.

“I have received numerous calls regarding the offensive display on this truck as it is often seen along FM 359. If you know who owns this truck or it is yours, I would like to discuss it with you,” the Sheriff posted on Facebook Wednesday. “Our Prosecutor has informed us she would accept Disorderly Conduct charges regarding it, but I feel we could come to an agreement regarding a modification to it.”

Yes, disorderly conduct. For a sticker. Because it’s anti-Trump.

Sorry, Sheriff. No “agreement” is necessary, as it is not a crime to criticize the President or people who voted for him. Naturally, Americans stopped by to laugh at the sheriff who claims that saying mean things about Trump constitutes an “immediate breach of the peace”:

Unfortunately for the Sheriff, this matter was decided in the 1971 Supreme Court case, Cohen v. California. A man was convicted for disturbing the peace by wearing a “f*ck the draft” jacket, but the Supreme Court told those who would abuse the justice system by punishing protected political speech to f*ck off.

Unfortunately, the goal here isn’t to successfully prosecute someone. It’s to make sure that the owner of the truck pays for being mean to Trump.

