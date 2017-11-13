Watch: Joe Biden Just Wrecked Trump In Six Words And It’s Hilarious

Former Vice President Joe Biden was asked on Monday by Matt Lauer on NBC’s ‘Today’ to name something specific that Donald Trump has been “doing well.”

Well, that seems like a trick question since Trump has passed no major legislation and reaches across the aisle only to take shots at Democrats in his Twitter timeline during his morning rage-tweets, so Biden struggled to find something, anything, that Trump has done well since taking office.

“I think there’s a number of things he’s doing well. But even the things he’s doing well, it’s how he does them,” Biden said.

“It’s more the tone of this administration that bothers me,” he continued.

“With all due respect, you haven’t come up with one thing you think he’s doing well,” Lauer said.

“Well, I think he married very well,” Biden joked.

Although, Biden didn’t mention which of Trump’s three marriages he’s speaking of. Trump’s first marriage to Ivana ended after he had an affair with Marla Maples. Trump went on to marry Maples, then they divorced. Trump is currently married to Melania. All three of Trump’s wives are former models. Trump is a former reality show star. But, in all instances, he did marry up, since there is no ‘down’ that Trump hasn’t hit yet.

After struggling to come up with something, Biden eventually praised Trump’s choice of keeping military personnel stationed in the Middle East that was there at the end of the Obama administration.

In January, Biden had some advice for Trump. “Grow up, Donald,” Biden said of the 71-year-old man baby. “Grow up. Time to be an adult, you’re president.”

“You gotta do something, show us what you have,” Biden added.

After speculation of Biden running for president in 2020, he admitted on Monday that he isn’t ruling it out, but added he could not accept the nomination if it was given to him right now.

