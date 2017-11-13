This 4-Year Old Tweet From Donald Trump Shows Us He’s AT LEAST As Perverted As Roy Moore

After Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was finally publicly outed after decades of alleged sexual abuses toward women, a #metoo hashtag formed and a dam broke. Suddenly it seemed that every time we turned on our computers, every time we received a phone alert, it was yet another man outed as an abuser.

The worst of the worst of sexual abusers, though, are those who abuse children. Roy Moore, the right-wing Christian nut-job who’s running for Senate in Alabama has been accused of doing just that. Five women have now come forward alleging that Moore “dated” them and worse while they were teens and he was in his 30s.

This all began almost a year to the day after an audio tape of Donald Trump bragging about how he’s such a big star he can just grab women’s pussies. Is it possible, though, that Trump is as bad, if not worse, than Moore?

While liberals and Democrats have decried the alleged abusers, regardless of ideology or party affiliation, Republicans have taken a *shall we say* more nuanced stance when it comes to Moore. They have invoked the Bible, saying that the Virgin Mary was a teenager when Jesus was born. Of course, much like they forget the “well regulated militia” part of the Second Amendment, these men who would slut shame their own sisters if they were Democrats who wanted birth control, suddenly forgot the first part of Mary’s moniker. They also defended Moore by saying that he was just a fragile young buck of 32, who couldn’t have possibly known better, while his alleged victims were well on their way to adulthood at 14 and 16.

Donald Trump has been surprisingly mum about the Moore allegations, but spokesperson Kellyanne Conway carefully straddled the line by saying that “if” the allegations were true, Moore should resign. Trump, though, had something interesting to say about the subject of statutory rape three years ago. In a tweet, Trump called it “talent” to “date” a woman who’s young enough to be his daughter. Note: he was married to Melania at the time.

@rexrode_lisa

"@realDonaldTrump you date girls young enough to be your daughter.That's perverted" Dated. No, that's talent. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2013

This wasn’t the first time Trump expressed interest in young girls. At least twice, Trump was heard saying that he would soon be dating girls who, at the time, were very underaged.

Donald Trump once told 14-year-old girls, 'In a couple of years, I'll be dating you' https://t.co/nslYeqp8dg pic.twitter.com/ayDeW6nGNz — L.A. Times Politics (@latimespolitics) October 13, 2016

In 1992, he said about a 10-year-old girl that he would be “dating her in 10 years.” Here’s the video:

All of this, of course, was out there before the election and Trump voters didn’t care. Trump voters in Alabama don’t care about the allegations against Moore either. A poll taken after the accusations began to surface showed Moore with a 10 point lead against his Democratic opponent, Doug Jones. If we haven’t thrown in the moral towel as a country, Republicans certainly have. Jerry Falwell’s moral majority has turned into an immoral minority of right-wing ideologues who would pimp out their own daughters if it meant putting another Republican in Congress.

Featured image via Drew Angerer/Getty Images.