Trump Throws Intelligence Community Under The Bus To Side With Putin Despite Strong Evidence Of Russian Meddling

President Bone Spurs finally made it to Vietnam over 40 years too late this week, and he used the occasion to stab our intelligence community in the back again.

While taking questions from reporters on Air Force One, Donald Trump was asked if he still believes Vladimir Putin’s denial that Russia interfered with the 2016 Election even though the evidence proves that Russia meddled.

Of course, Trump is Putin’s puppet so he was quick to throw U.S. officials and U.S. agencies under a speeding bus to side with the Russian dictator.

“He said he didn’t meddle, he said he didn’t meddle,” Trump said. “I asked him again. You can only ask so many times. I just asked him again. He said he absolutely did not meddle in our election, he did not do what they are saying he did.”

As we all know, 17 agencies, including the FBI and CIA agree that Russian interfered with the 2016 Election. There is so much evidence that Trump is being investigated for colluding with Russia, not only by a special prosecutor, but by Congress as well.

We also know that Trump’s own son met with Kremlin-connected Russian officials at Trump Tower seeking their help. Not long after that meeting, Trump urged Russia to hack Hillary Clinton’s emails and the DNC.

Trump went on to claim that the “whole thing was set up by the Democrats” and desperately defended Putin again.

“Every time he sees me he says I didn’t do that and I really believe that when he tells me that, he means it. But he says I didn’t do that. I think he is very insulted by it, if you want to know the truth. Don’t forget. All he said was he never did that, he didn’t do that. I think he is very insulted by it, which is not a good thing for our country.”

Then Trump attacked the intelligence community officials who have testified under oath that Russia meddled with our democratic process.

“They’re political hacks. So you look at it, and then you have Brennan, you have Clapper and you have Comey. Comey’s proven now to be a liar and he’s proven to be a leaker. So you look at that. And you have President Putin very strongly, vehemently says he had nothing to do with that.”

And there you have it. Trump would rather believe the word of a Russian dictator over the word of several high ranking American officials who spent most of their lives dedicated to keeping America and our democratic institutions safe.

That alone should outrage the American people.

Featured Image: Steffen Kugler /BPA via Getty Images