Conservative ‘Christian’ Leader Defends Pedophile GOP Candidate Roy Moore

It didn’t take long for conservative “Christians” to jump to the defense of Roy Moore.

Not long after the Washington Post published a story containing detailed accusations from several women who claim that Moore sexually assaulted and abused them as teens, conservatives disgustingly continued to back him despite having the opposite reaction to allegations against several high profile Hollywood actors and producers.

And that’s not to mention the reaction conservatives had when right-wing websites pushed a conspiracy claiming that Hillary Clinton ran a sex trafficking operation inside a pizza restaurant, a conspiracy that was immediately and thoroughly debunked.

Conservatives STILL believe that conspiracy, but refuse to believe the very real victims who have come forward about Moore.

Rather than call for Moore to step aside, conservative “Christians” are more rabid than ever, and that includes Jerry Falwell Jr., who along with the rest of his anti-gay friends still supports Moore just like they continued to support Donald Trump despite Trump saying on tape that he likes to grab women by their genitals without their consent.

“It comes down to a question who is more credible in the eyes of the voters — the candidate or the accuser,” Falwell said. “The same thing happened to President Trump a few weeks before his election last year except it was several women making allegations. He denied that any of them were true and the American people believed him and elected him the 45th president of the United States. And I believe the judge is telling the truth.”

So Falwell Jr. is making Moore’s guilt contingent on whether voters elect him or not. In other words, he’s telling Republican voters that electing him is the equivalent of a jury verdict of “not guilty.”

But that’s not how the justice system works. And it’s not how we should be judging political candidates.

It should be pointed out that the race in Alabama has turned into a dead heat according to a poll taken after the bombshell story dropped, so clearly voters must not think Moore is very credible.

These are credible allegations that should be taken seriously. Seriously enough that Moore should be forced to withdraw his candidacy. The fact that conservatives are using the Bible to defend sexual abuse and assault proves that they are nothing more than fake Christians. They would support a pedophile rather than vote for a Democrat. That’s how far conservative “Christians” have fallen. They are literally supporting a man who claimed that homosexuality causes pedophilia, the same man who is being accused of predatory sexual behavior involving a 14-year-old girl. Only Moore is a straight white “Christian” so conservatives think his pedophilia is acceptable.

Hillary Clinton was right. These people are deplorable.

Featured Image: Scott Olson/Getty Images