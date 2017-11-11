All Of Roy Moore’s Former Colleagues Knew He Liked ‘Dating’ Teenage Girls

In the late 1970’s, Alabama Senate Candidate Roy Moore (R- Of Course) would have been in his early 30’s. However, he liked little girls – literally. A bombshell report in the Washington Post alleges that Moore, who was 32 in 1979, approached Leigh Corfman in a courthouse. Corfman was 14 at the time. Moore picked the little girl up near her home, drove her to his home in the woods, and proceeded to molest her, according to the story. Now, this is the man who is running for the United States Senate. The thing is, though, Moore’s political career should have been over and done with decades ago.

You see, according to people who worked with Roy Moore at the time, it was, quote, “common knowledge” that he liked dating high schoolers. Moore’s former colleague Theresa Jones, who was a Deputy District Attorney with Moore at the time, says of the situation:

“It was common knowledge that Roy dated high school girls, everyone we knew thought it was weird…We wondered why someone his age would hang out at high school football games and the mall but you really wouldn’t say anything to someone like that.”

Jones went on to urge others who know firsthand what Roy Moore is like to come forward:

Original tweet by Teresa Jones: "I have no doubt these stories [about Roy Moore] have validity." pic.twitter.com/oPWaeKrS8W — Alexander Marquardt (@MarquardtA) November 11, 2017

Well, it’s honestly not “dating” when it’s a 30-something year old man and little girls. That’s pedophilia. We must not conflate the two. Secondly, this is today’s Republican Party. This is where we’re at- where one of America’s two major political parties thinks it’s A-OKAY to try and get a pedophile elected to the United States Senate.

It really is too bad that more people didn’t out Roy Moore as the pedophile that he was all those years ago. Perhaps the American people would not be in the situation we’re in right now if they had – with this disgusting man on the brink of becoming a United States Senator.

Featured image via Scott Olson/Getty Images