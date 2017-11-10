Current Issues, Information and Resources, News

This Old Mike Pence Tweet Sure Is Uncomfortable Now That The G In MAGA Means Grope

By Conover Kennard ·

GOP candidate Roy Moore is accused of sexually molesting a 14-year-old girl when he was 32-years-old and several of the state’s officials have said they would still support him even if the allegations are true because it’s better than voting for a Democrat. Some Republicans have called for Moore to step down “if” the accusations are true, even though they’ve been backed up by 30 people and there are four accusers. Leigh Corfman, who voted for Donald Trump in 2016, said she was 14 years old when she met Moore, who later took her to his home. While there, she said Moore removed her shirt and pants, then he removed his clothes. Moore then allegedly touched her over her bra and underwear, and put her hand on his crotch.

So Vice-President Mike Pence, a right-wing Christian, has stated that he found the allegations in the story “disturbing and believes, if true, this would disqualify anyone from serving in office.” Except that Pence’s boss has been accused by numerous women of sexual misconduct and somehow, Trump supporters have always been cool with that.

This unfortunate tweet sent out by Pence in late September is coming back at him fast AF.

“Congratulations Roy Moore! We are thrilled you ran on the #MAGA agenda & we are for you!” Pence tweeted.

Twitter users pounced.

Democrat Doug Jones is running against Roy Moore. Jones secured the conviction of Ku Klux Klan members who bombed a black church in Birmingham in 1963, killing four African-American girls.

Conservatives are supporting a pedo over him even though only one of the two men is qualified for the job. But Alabama is a deep-red state and that’s putting it lightly. With 30 people, not including the four accusers, backing up the explosive story outing Moore as a sexual predator, one would think that this is a no-brainer and distance themselves from him. At the very least, delete tweets supporting his candidacy. Right, Mike?

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

