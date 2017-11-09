News

Sean Hannity Just Said Child Molestation Is OK If It’s ‘Consensual’ (VIDEO)

By John Prager ·

Republicans for some reason think it’s perfectly cool to defend GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore after news broke that he allegedly molested a 14-year-old girl when he was in his 30’s.

Moore, of course, says that “this garbage is the very definition of fake news.”

Naturally, Sean Hannity was on the case, arguing on his radio program that the allegations were just “the establishment” trying to destroy Moore.

Hannity’s co-host also spoke up, arguing that the molestation “was consensual.” Hannity wholeheartedly agreed, apparently forgetting that  a 14-year-old girl can not consent to having sex with a man in his 30’s under any circumstances — no matter how much Ted Nugent sings about it.

Listen to Hannity’s disgusting defense of Moore below:

Featured image via screengrab

Author: John PragerJohn Prager is an unfortunate Liberal soul who lives uncomfortably in the middle of a Conservative hellscape.Prager spends much of his time poking Trump's meth-addled, uneducated fans with a pointy stick and is currently writing a book of muskrat recipes (not really) as well as putting together a scrapbook of his favorite death threats. His life's aspiration is to rule the world with an iron fist, or find that sock he's been looking for.Feel free to email him at [email protected] if you have any questions or comments -- or drop him a line on Twitter or Facebook.