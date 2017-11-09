Sean Hannity Just Said Child Molestation Is OK If It’s ‘Consensual’ (VIDEO)

Republicans for some reason think it’s perfectly cool to defend GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore after news broke that he allegedly molested a 14-year-old girl when he was in his 30’s.

Moore, of course, says that “this garbage is the very definition of fake news.”

Naturally, Sean Hannity was on the case, arguing on his radio program that the allegations were just “the establishment” trying to destroy Moore.

Hannity’s co-host also spoke up, arguing that the molestation “was consensual.” Hannity wholeheartedly agreed, apparently forgetting that a 14-year-old girl can not consent to having sex with a man in his 30’s under any circumstances — no matter how much Ted Nugent sings about it.

Listen to Hannity’s disgusting defense of Moore below:

