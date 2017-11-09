Newsweek Just Made Their BEST Cover Ever And People Are Freaking Out

Newsweek has never been a publication to shy away from controversy, but the upcoming issue that hits newsstands on November 10 will take things to a whole new level. Not only does the cover raise the question of the current Trump administration being the most corrupt in US history, it also features the following image flanked by the headline ‘Snakes on a Plane,’ referencing the 2006 film starring Samuel L. Jackson:

New cover story: Trump is leading the most corrupt administration in U.S. history, one of first-class kleptocrats https://t.co/3KUQGPiOFR pic.twitter.com/wKvs93XsJ0 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) November 2, 2017

For those of you who need a little help making out the image, that is President Trump straddling a jet named the ‘Government Air’ while throwing fistfuls of cash skyward with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin sitting behind him tossing a few dollars more. Mnuchin’s wife, Scottish actress Louise Linton, is next in line, just holding on for dear life, with Education Secretary Nancy DeVos at the end throwing some money into the air as well. Former HHS Secretary Tom Price can also be seen plummeting to earth, an obvious reference to the ex-congressman’s unexpected departure from the Trump administration. The inclusion of Mnuchin, Linton, and Price is also most likely in reference to the scandals they’ve faced in regards to taxpayer-funded air travel.

Things only get worse for Trump and his cabinet once the reader opens the issue. In a cover story written by Alexander Nazaryan titled ‘Trump is Leading the Most Corrupt Administration in U.S. History, One of First-Class Kleptocrats,’ Trump’s cabinet is exposed for their use of taxpayer money for lavish and completely unnecessary expenses such as vacations and extra security detail. Ironic, considering Trump’s campaign promise was to “drain the swamp,” vowing to cleanse the government of corruption.

“[Trump’s Cabinet] were people, we’d been told, who were sacrificing lucrative private-sector posts to work in the service of the American people,” Nazaryan writes in the article. “Now, those very same ‘forgotten Americans’ were paying for [Secretary of the Treasury Steven] Mnuchin, worth as much as $500 million, because he apparently didn’t want to go through airport security.”

“Power and stupidity are close companions,” says Zephyr Teachout, a law professor at Fordham University and author of Corruption in America: From Benjamin Franklin’s Snuff Box to Citizens United. “They are actually living in a world in which they can’t see the ways in which they are being corrupted. You’re so powerful that you don’t even understand that a chartered flight isn’t a right.”

Newsweek are anticipating one of their highest-selling issues.

Featured image via Win McNamee/Getty Images