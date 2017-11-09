GOP Senate Candidate Turns Out To Be A Disgusting Child Molester

The Republican favorite in Alabama’s Senate race next month is being accused of inappropriate sexual conduct with a 14-year-old girl in 1979, The Washington Post reports. It’s not just one child that the uber-Conservative Christian is accused of approaching when he was in his 30s, but the newspaper also found three other women who said that Roy Moore had approached them around a similar time when they were between the ages of 16 and 18.

Leigh Corfman says she was 14 years old when Moore, then 32-years-old, approached her outside a courtroom in Etowah County, Ala. At that time, Moore was an assistant district attorney. Corfman’s mother went inside for a child custody hearing after Moore offered to watch her daughter.

“He said, ‘Oh, you don’t want her to go in there and hear all that. I’ll stay out here with her,’ ” says Corfman’s mother, Nancy Wells, 71. “I thought, how nice for him to want to take care of my little girl.”

Once he was alone with Corfman, Moore asked for her phone number. It was days later that he picked her up around the corner from her house, drove her about 30 minutes to his home in the woods, then flattered her by telling her how pretty she was and kissed her. But by the second visit, things turned even worse when he took off the 14-year-old’s shirt and pants and removed his clothes. Moore then allegedly touched her over her bra and underpants and guided her hand to touch him over his underwear, according to the paper.

“I wanted it over with — I wanted out,” she recalled thinking at the time. “Please just get this over with. Whatever this is, just get it over.”

Two of Corfman’s childhood friends explained that she told them that she was seeing an older man, and one said that Corfman identified the man as Roy Moore.

Corfman’s mother said that her daughter told her about the encounter more than a decade later, during the time that Moore was becoming more prominent as a local judge.

The Post spoke with three other women who said that Moore pursued them when they were between the ages of 16 and 18 and he was in his early 30s. All three of the women the paper spoke to said that they never had any sexual contact with Moore outside of kissing. According to one woman who was 18-years-old and in high school at the time, Moore would bring bottles of wine to their dates, even though the legal drinking age was 19.

One woman, Wendy Miller, said that she first met Moore when she was a 14-year-old working as “Santa’s helper” at a mall. He began asking her out when she was 16 years old.

But, conservatives will overlook Moore trying to diddle children.

This is such a sad, punk move from Breitbart, and people are going to remember it. pic.twitter.com/V8tndfAeCD — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) November 9, 2017

Conservatives voted an admitted sexual predator into the highest office in the land, so Moore might get more votes following this explosive report.



