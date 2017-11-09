Alabama Republican Just Defended Pedophilia Using The Bible

The Washington Post just came out with an explosive report about the extremist candidate that Alabama is running for the United States Senate, Roy Moore. This is a man who has said that homosexuality should be illegal, got removed from the Alabama Supreme Court twice for defying the United States Supreme Court – once over a giant monument of the Ten Commandments he refused to remove from the courthouse, and once for defying the Obegefell v. Hodges ruling that legalized same-sex marriage – and has always made incendiary and bigoted statements that are out of the mainstream even for the Republican Party. Now, it has come out that Moore molested a 14-year-old girl when he was in his 30’s.

Now, one would think that this would be a bridge too far for anyone – especially the types of people who make entire political careers out of trying to legislate what goes on in other people’s bedrooms on the basis of their twisted version of “morality,” but no. At least one Alabama Republican is defending Moore’s actions, and he is using the Bible to do it. Alabama State Auditor Jim Ziegler says of what Moore allegedly did:

Take the Bible. Zachariah and Elizabeth for instance. Zachariah was extremely old to marry Elizabeth and they became the parents of John the Baptist. Also take Joseph and Mary. Mary was a teenager and Joseph was an adult carpenter. They became parents of Jesus.”

So, let me get this straight. This guy is saying that what Moore did is A-okay because Jesus. This is insane, even for Republicans. Newsflash, Mr. Ziegler: Roy Moore is no Joseph from the Bible, and that young girl is no Mary. Further, it is absolutely absurd to suggest that a myth from a 2,000 year old holy text is some kind of justification for modern day pedophilia.

I swear, these people will do anything to win. Then again, they elected Trump, so all bets are off these days. Here’s yet another reason to make sure we take back Congress in 2018, Democrats. Let’s bring some decency back to Washington.

Featured image via Scott Olson/Getty Images