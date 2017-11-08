WATCH: Rick Santorum Torches Trump For Not Taking Responsibility For Electoral Bloodbath

Even Donald Trump’s staunchest allies in the Republican Party are turning on him.

Rick Santorum has spent a lot of time kissing Trump’s ass and as a conservative extremist he holds a lot of sway with Trump supporters, especially the so-called “Christian” ones.

But after Republicans suffered humiliating electoral defeats on Tuesday in New and Virginia, Santorum had words for Trump.

Upon hearing of Ed Gillespie’s loss in Virginia, Trump blamed him for the defeat and threw him under the bus.

Ed Gillespie worked hard but did not embrace me or what I stand for. Don’t forget, Republicans won 4 out of 4 House seats, and with the economy doing record numbers, we will continue to win, even bigger than before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2017

Let’s not forget that Trump strenuously voiced his support of Gillespie for weeks, including on Tuesday as voters went to the polls.

But voters elected Democrats instead, a clear rejection of Trump that could be a sign of things to come in 2018 and 2020.

The fact is that Gillespie did embrace Trump during the campaign. And that was what doomed him.

Rick Santorum came to Gillespie’s defense in response to Trump’s tweet.

“It’s not Ed’s fault, Santorum began. “You’re blaming it on Ed, and I just don’t think it’s Ed’s fault. I think the bottom line is Donald Trump is not delivering on what he said he was going to deliver on, and that’s the problem. And he needs to deliver, and if there’s a message for Republicans they better get that message and they better start passing stuff and looking like they can govern.”

Here’s the video via YouTube.

Donald Trump has never taken responsibility for anything in his entire life. He’ll take credit for anything that goes right even if he had nothing to do with the success and he’ll blame others for anything that goes wrong even if he is partly or wholly responsible.

That’s the person Republicans chose to lead their party and they will suffer for it in elections to come, just like they did in this one.

Featured Image: Screenshot