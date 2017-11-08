The Resistance Just Gave Trump A Huge F**CK YOU On Election Night

Tuesday was a big election night for an off-year election. This was especially true for Democrats. It was a true test of the power of The Resistance, because despite Donald Trump’s awfulness, initially we lost five straight special elections for Congressional seats vacated by people who went to work in Cabinet positions in the Trump Administration. Therefore, it was a HUGE relief as the election results rolled in on Tuesday night.

The Democrats gained a governorship, as Democrat Phil Murphy roundly thumped Republican and LT. Governor and ally to outgoing Governor Chris Christie Kim Guadagno, and Democrat Ralph Northam beat Republican Ed Gillespie in Virginia. Despite the fact that Gillespie ran a positively Trumpian campaign, full of racism and anti-immigrant fear-mongering, it didn’t work. Gillespie is not Teflon Don. Also, Danica Roem made history by becoming the first transgender person to be elected to the Virginia House of Delegates. The icing on the cake here is that she beat incumbent Robert G. Marshall, who is a proud homophobe who regularly peddled so-called “bathroom bills.” After twenty-six years, the very embodiment of everything this man hates has pushed him from public office.

Further, of course liberal New York City re-elected Mayor Bill de Blasio, who won in a landslide. This is the first time the Democrats have swept all three big off-year races – New York Mayor, New Jersey Governor, and Virginia Governor – since 1989.

Dems have won all three of the marquee off-year races — NJGov, VAGov, NYC Mayor — for the first time since 1989. — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) November 8, 2017

Tuesday night was a round rejection of the bigotry and divisiveness that has characterized everything about Donald Trump, the campaign he ran, and his entire administration – from his racist Attorney General Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III, to his bigoted Vice President Mike Pence, to the white nationalists that have paraded in and out of Trump’s adult daycare center White House. All in all, it’s a great night for the Resistance. But remember – celebrate tonight, get back to work tomorrow. 2018 is just around the corner.

