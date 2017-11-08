Maine Voters Tell Trump To Go F*ck Himself, Expand Medicaid Through Obamacare

Republicans should be downright afraid to try killing Obamacare ever again.

As we all know, Donald Trump has been urging Republicans in Congress to pass legislation that would strip healthcare from over 20 million Americans.

Not only do Trump and his Republican allies want to kill Obamacare, they want to end Medicaid as we know it. Indeed, Medicaid would become a death panel where the state would decide what kind of healthcare people get.

As Trump’s effort to kill Obamacare gets more desperate, the landmark healthcare program gets more popular, enough so, that a few Republicans have broken ranks to oppose repeal.

In fact, Medicaid expansion is so popular that Maine voters overruled Governor Paul LePage’s veto on Tuesday via the ballot.

According to Reuters,

Tuesday’s ballot asked Maine voters to approve or reject a plan to provide healthcare coverageunder Medicaid for adults under the age of 65 with incomes at or below 138 percent of the federal poverty level, which in 2017 is about $16,000 for a single person and about $22,000 for a family of two.

And 60 percent of Maine voters approved, clearly rejecting LePage’s and Trump’s efforts to kill Medicaid and Obamacare.

70,000 Mainers will now be eligible for Medicaid coverage and will get the healthcare they need and deserve.

This is huge because Maine is often considered politically independent to conservative leaning, meaning that Republicans would be better off abandoning their war on healthcare.

If they don’t, voters across the country will go to the ballot box and replace them with lawmakers who actually give a damn about them and their health.

And Trump could be on the path to being a one-term president, assuming he isn’t impeached or arrested before 2020.

And he’ll have no one to blame but himself. Because people don’t like it when politicians try to kill them.

Featured Image: White House Photo by Pete Souza