Trump’s Justice Dept. Realizes Prosecuting Woman For Laughing Is Stupid – Drops Case Entirely

Trump’s Department of Justice has finally figured out they’re stupid…in one instance, at least. Back in January, a member of Code Pink named Desiree Fairooz laughed during Jeff Sessions’ confirmation hearing, was charged with disorderly conduct, found guilty, and faced up to a full year in prison for it. A D.C. court tossed out her conviction and set a new trial, but now the DOJ has dropped the case entirely:

Here’s the Justice Department’s notice it’s dropping charges against woman who laughed at Jeff Sessions during his confirmation hearing. pic.twitter.com/Dv5vqzxdPA — Dominic Holden (@dominicholden) November 7, 2017

Fairooz’ own reaction to the news says it all about the stupidity of this endeavor:

Just received this, “Governments Notice of Nolle Prosequi” What a relief! Guess they’ve got enough “laughing” matters to deal with! — Desiree Fairooz (@desireefairooz) November 6, 2017

She laughed because she felt Senator Shelby’s overly-syrupy remarks about Sessions alleged record of treating everyone equally were as ridiculous as they sound. Sessions treats people anything but equally and he has a long track record of that. Code Pink’s campaign director said Fairooz’ laughter was a reflex action more than anything, which actually does make a lot of sense. Fairooz herself didn’t mean to actually laugh, but she did say:

“I felt it was my responsibility as a citizen to dissent at the confirmation hearing of Senator Jeff Sessions, a man who professes anti-immigrant, anti-LGBT policies, who has voted against several civil rights measures and who jokes about the white supremacist terrorist group the Ku Klux Klan.”

That’s the whole problem, though: The Trump administration doesn’t want dissent. And while it’s true that Fairooz had several prior arrests for protesting, the number of cases publicly brought against dissenters of this administration is absolutely astonishing. This is a victory for all who stand for what’s right…which is the opposite of what Trump’s administration stands for.

