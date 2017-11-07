OOPS: Trump Agrees That People Like Him Should Be Treated ‘Harshly’ For Milking Their Country

Well, here’s a Twitter post that backfired on Donald Trump.

Over the weekend, billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who owns a stake in Fox News, along with several other princes and former cabinet officials, were arrested for corruption by order of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Ironically, Trump tweeted out his support of the sweeping arrests on Monday.

I have great confidence in King Salman and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, they know exactly what they are doing…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2017

….Some of those they are harshly treating have been “milking” their country for years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2017

Let that sink in for a minute. Donald Trump, the man who has literally spent every moment of his adult life milking his own country and continues to do so now from the Oval Office, agrees that people who do what he does should be treated harshly.

Trump and his administration are currently under investigation for colluding with a foreign state to undermine our democratic process. Trump is also a tax evader and has made deals with some very shady people including people with mob and terrorist connections.

In fact, Trump’s own tax plan would especially benefit him and his family. And he has placed his own family members in high White House positions, all while using the executive branch to promote his businesses, all of which violates ethics rules.

Some Twitter users pointed out the irony and hypocrisy of Trump’s tweet.

Like your team is doing??? pic.twitter.com/51L89Rrnfs — sweetsallysue (@sweetsallysue) November 7, 2017

RELEASE YOUR TAXES and we'll see who has been "milking" their country for years! #PutinsPuppet #FakePresident — RandeMande (@almondleafer) November 7, 2017

Like you have been milking US for years? #Traitor — Reap what you sow (@2017moderate) November 7, 2017

That is a hilarious statement coming from you, that's exactly what you are doing to us. — jbarton (@jlbarton618) November 6, 2017

Make no mistake, Trump has milked the United States more than anyone and he intends to milk much more out of taxpayers unless he is removed from office and put in prison where he belongs.

Featured Image: Drew Angerer/Getty Images