Miss Texas Gave A VERY Unexpected Answer When Asked About Trump, And Republicans Are Furious

Long before Cara Mund, “Miss North Dakota,” won the 2018 Miss America pageant, she faced a crowd of 50 other young women, all competing in various categories for the coveted crown. Two of those categories, to most of our readers, are patriarchal and silly: The evening wear and swimwear “competitions” pit all these beautiful young women against one another for assessment on their looks by a panel of judges.The other two categories, however, can be quite interesting, especially when something happens like what went down with Miss Texas in this year’s competition.

The talent portion of the show is, of course, just plain entertaining. Perhaps you’ve seen the movie Miss Congeniality, starring Sandra Bullock, and if you have, you know what I’m hoping to see in a talent show. The real thing is very little like that, however, and so is the interview portion of Miss America.

Tonight, Miss Texas was no Miss Rhode Island. There were two rounds of questions this time around, and when Margana Wood was called on for the second, more serious question, she got a doozy. Drawing a judge’s name from a dish, she pulled Jess Cagle, the editor-in-chief of People Magazine. Cagle wasted zero time getting right to it:

“Last month, a demonstration of neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and the KKK in Charlottesville, Virginia turned violent and a counter-protester was killed. The president said there was shared blame with, quote, ‘very fine people on both sides.’ Were there? Tell me yes or no, and explain.”

Well, then. That’s a far cry from every participant simply answering “World Peace!” whenever their turn came around to say the one thing to the world they had in their heart. Ms. Wood was not, as they say, f*cking around. Barely containing her anger, Margana turned it up to 11:

“I think that the white supremacist issue, it was very obvious that it was a terrorist attack. And I think that president Donald Trump should have made a statement on it earlier, addressing the fact, and making sure all Americans feel safe in this country. That is the number one issue right now.”

Naturally, Republicans were butthurt. Here’s a summation of all the cleverest things they came up with in response:

#MissAmerica pageant should be renamed "Miss Liberal America" pageant… — Kurt (@KMGIndy) September 11, 2017

OOOH! We’re gonna need to call the burn ward! Just kidding, go f*ck yourself, Kurt.

Watch the amazing exchange here:

Miss Texas was asked if Trump handled Charlottesville badly. She, uh … didn't play. 🇺🇸 #MissAmerica pic.twitter.com/5JMT4tBpeL — shauna (@goldengateblond) September 11, 2017

