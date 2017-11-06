WATCH: Republican Lawmaker Claims Forcing Women To Have Babies Will Help The Economy

This maniac wants “The Handmaid’s Tale” to become reality.

Abortion is protected by the constitution in this country. But a Wisconsin lawmaker thinks that women should be forced to get pregnant and give birth.

Wisconsin state GOP Rep. Scott Allen made the horrendous remarks while criticizing a bill that would block state employees from covering abortion with their health insurance.

Because he doesn’t think the bill goes far enough.

Seriously.

Allen pitched his idea to force women to give birth, and tried to justify his idea by claiming that forcing women to give birth will somehow help the economy.

“Labor force shortages are tied to population declines. Labor force shortages are a limiting factor in economic growth. Limited economic growth poses a problem when government tries to pay for public services and infrastructure. In spite of this Mr. Speaker, ironically, the Democrats continue their efforts to support the abortion industry.”

See what he did there? Allen claims that forcing women to give birth against their will is good for the economy. I’m sure he would say the same thing about slavery, too.

Here’s the video via Twitter.

Your #saturdaymorning WTF:

WI Rep. Scott Allen says women should be made to give birth for the good of the economy.🙄pic.twitter.com/db01mkLQMl — Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 4, 2017

Allen is, of course, wrong. The fact is that there are millions of Americans who are currently unemployed. There are more people in this country than there are jobs. More people will not solve the economic problems we face today. And if women are forced to have babies, it will only make the problem worse, especially among teens. Teen girls who get pregnant and have babies are at an economic disadvantage. Many are forced to drop out of school and forgo college, making it more difficult for them to get high-paying jobs.

The lack of child care services in this country also makes it difficult for women to work and take care of their children at the same time.

The cost of raising children is incredibly expensive now, and most people are struggling to get by as it is. More kids will just add more struggle and stress. This country has a sufficient labor force. The problem is that businesses would rather hire what amounts to slave laborers overseas. Wages are also too low, which prevents most people from sparking economic growth through spending. If all workers can do with the little money they get is pay bills, it leaves very little left to spend at area businesses.

In the end, forcing women to have kids is unconstitutional and will do nothing to grow the economy. Forcing big business to pay worker a livable wage, however, will turn the economy into the powerhouse it once was.

