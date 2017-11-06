University Of Texas Police Kick Humiliated Nazis Off Campus Before They Could Start Trouble

This is how police should deal with Nazis and white supremacists.

The tiki torches were doused early at the University of Texas on Friday night after campus police quickly chased the group of racists off the premises.

They were attempting to invade the campus and hold a rally on the Main Mall, which likely would have included Nazi chants and waving Confederate and Nazi flags.

But police put a stop to it before the rally could even begin.

After police informed the public of the service provided, university president Gregory Fenves released a statement strongly condemning white supremacy.

“The actions of white supremacists and other hate groups are completely anathema to UT’s values, and I abhor what they represent,” Fenves said. “These are difficult times for our nation, with movements fueled by hatred increasingly taking root, as we saw in Charlottesville and elsewhere. We must continue to denounce these ugly, un-American ideas in the strongest terms. The actions of a hate group do not define us. They never will.”

White supremacists and Nazis have been emboldened since Donald Trump refused to condemn them in response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia earlier this year. Instead, Trump blamed “both sides” and claimed that a lot of Nazis are “fine people.”

University of Texas president Gregory Fenves said what Trump should have said in the first place.

Featured Image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images