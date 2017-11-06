Trump Tells Japanese Diplomats He Never Knew There Were So Many Countries In The World

Who knew that presidenting would be so hard, right? Conservatives voted a former reality show star into power with zero experience in politics and they thought that would be a good thing. Donald Trump has always claimed to have a high IQ, even going as far as to offer to compare IQ tests with Rex Tillerson after reports surfaced that the secretary of State had called him a “fucking moron.” But we’d really like that to happen because while Trump is on his 13-day trip overseas, he revealed to Japanese dignitaries that he didn’t know how many countries there are in the world until he became the so-called president.

First, Japanese Prime Minister Abe gave his remarks in front of the crowded room, then Trump got up to the mic to be sure to embarrass the U.S. – again.

“So my relationship with Shinzo got off to quite a rocky start because I never ran for office, and here I am,” Trump told the room. “But I never ran, so I wasn’t very experienced. And after I had won, everybody was calling me from all over the world. I never knew we had so many countries.”

Trump kicked off his remarks by calling Prime Minister Abe by his first name.

Trump’s remarks start around the 14- minute mark:

It’s kind of an important thing to know, don’t you think? Especially if you’re supposed to be the leader of the free world.

For the record, there are 193 UN member states, plus the State of Palestine and the Holy See (Vatican), both of which are non-member observers of the UN. So really, there are 195 countries in the world. South Sudan was added to the list in 2011.

Hey, and I’m not even the president! But I do know how to Google. We’re sure Barron Trump could do that for his father since he’s obviously not capable of looking up important information.

