Someone Tried To Cash In On Antifa With These $375 Jackets And Twitter Had A Field Day

History has shown that one of the most cost-effective ways to project your dissatisfaction when attending a large organized protest is to go to an army surplus shop, buy a cheap M-65 field jacket for around $25 and some sharpies. Not only will the jacket keep you warm during the colder months, you can customize it to get the exact message you want across, all the while having that badass Robert De Niro in Taxi Driver vibe about you.

The only problem with that approach is that customizing the jacket takes a combination of effort and creativity and not all of us have the time or the skills to pull it off — some of us are just too lazy. Fortunately for those who fit into either of those demographics, Barneys New York are now stocking the Alpha Industries ‘Anarchy’ jacket for am extortionate outlay of $375. Sure, it may be kind of generic and not express exactly what is on your mind, but the general sentiment is there, I guess.

So, what do you get for $375? As the Barneys website describes it, the “Alpha Industries’ M-65 field jacket is constructed of olive cotton-blend canvas. This military-inspired piece is detailed with assorted handwritten graffiti, a checked pattern pocket, and anarchy symbols at the front and back.”

Alpha Industries were initially a contractor for the US Military and according to Angelyn Fernandez, their VP of Product, self-expression was the inspiration behind this piece.

“We have seen resistance to power and authority become a trend in our current pop culture and society, often expressed through fashion,” she said. “Since 1965 the M-65 field jackets have been a favored method to graphically express one’s opinion. We developed the Barneys M-65 anarchy jacket to encompass the artistic and graphic expressions of individuality.”

There were just two major flaws in Ms. Fernadez’s plan, the first being that the statements on the jacket can’t really be deemed an “expression of individuality” if they are mass produced and sold for an enormous profit. The second is that the key demographic for whom she was aiming generally tend to shun capitalism. Those exact people, however, have embraced social media and many took to Twitter to show their lack of appreciation for the piece, many to hilarious effect.

*swipes platinum Amex card *

"Welcome to the resistance" — panamaorange (@panamaorange) November 3, 2017

FIGHT THE POWER! ANARCHY! (Only $375 from Barneys department store) https://t.co/vycutNHqAv — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) November 3, 2017

It'll go great with my pre-ripped, pre-paint-spattered, pre-patched jeans and artisanally-soil-rubbed professionally-scuffed sneaks https://t.co/paiu8tiv6U — Iron Spike (@Iron_Spike) November 3, 2017

they didn't include the saying 'when the people have nothing to eat, they will eat the rich' wonder why https://t.co/DIyWmpaA4j — Asia Murphy (@am_anatiala) November 3, 2017

“Anarchy cotton blend” is my favorite intentional arrangement of English words since “Sex Pistols MasterCard." https://t.co/K0ElR0wt5n — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 3, 2017

The revolution will be dry clean only. https://t.co/YcCMwJ2Mst — Dan Lactose (@DanLactose) November 3, 2017

I think when Angelyn Fernandez goes back to the drawing board after this disastrous attempt at cashing in on a global movement, she should conjure up memories of her days at business school and remember one of the most important lessons she was taught — Always know your audience.

