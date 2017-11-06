Fox News Just Completed Transformation Into Safe Space For Fragile, Snowflakey Donald Trump

Fox News has decided to cancel certain ads on their network, completing their transition from a conservative network into a safe space for their fragile Trump fans, and after Trump himself threw a livid fit. A series of ads by political activist Tom Steyer, which call for Trump’s impeachment, has been pulled because of the reaction to it from their viewers. Seriously:

“Due to the strong negative reaction to their ad by our viewers, we could not in good conscience take their money.”

Why, because their viewers will abandon the network if they show any signs of trying to be balanced? Of course, Fox News is a private entity and is allowed to do this, but the question remains: Is it censorship if they did so because of pressure from Trump? The unhinged presidential impostor did go on Twitter to call Steyer “wacky & totally unhinged” when the “Impeach Trump” campaign was first launched in late October. That may well have put pressure on Fox to pull it.

Wacky & totally unhinged Tom Steyer, who has been fighting me and my Make America Great Again agenda from beginning, never wins elections! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2017

Fake President Trump is known for his attacks on the “fake news” media, and it’s entirely possible that Fox News is terrified of him. Or, at the very least, terrified that he’ll stop coming for ridiculously easy and softball interviews from friendly neighborhood conspiracy theorists like Sean Hannity.

Steyer, for his part, is claiming that Fox is in breach of contract over this. His lawyer, Brad Deutsch, said that, on Oct. 27, Fox had agreed unconditionally to air the ads for one more week. Canceling the ads when they did “signaled a profound failure of journalistic integrity, a suppression of constitutionally protected speech, and likely a consequence of inexcusable political pressure.” Watch the ad below:

